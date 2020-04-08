SALEM — The death of a Salem supermarket employee from COVID-19 is expected to be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A spokesman for the agency said "OSHA continues to conduct investigations of work-related fatalities, including those related to COVID-19, in most private sector and federal workplaces."
Vitalina Williams, 59, of Salem, died Saturday, a week after being hospitalized due to complications from the virus.
Williams worked at both the Salem Market Basket and at the Walmart in Lynn. Market Basket released news of a worker's death and positive tests for two other employees at the Salem store. Williams' husband then disclosed that the worker was his wife.
The Department of Labor has been pushing out guidance for employers during the past three months, including reminders that deaths from COVID-19 contracted during employment are required to be reported.
Market Basket has been taking increasing steps to protect workers, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, including installing barriers to shield cashiers, marking off six-foot distances to allow for social distancing, and limiting the number of customers in stores.
They are in the process of obtaining masks for employees as well.
Jim Carvalho, a spokesman for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1445, which does not represent workers at Market Basket, said he's been hearing from employees of several chains about concerns over access to safety equipment and things like hand sanitizer and masks.
He's also heard concerns about workers fearful of taking time off, particularly in the early days of the pandemic when stores were packed with shoppers, as well as those who are concerned about retaliation for reporting problems.
Carvalho said the local, which represents employees at Stop and Shop stores, sat down with management early on.
"We pushed the company very hard and very early to make sure they were getting equipment to the workers," including hand sanitizer, he said.
The union also reached out to legislators and the governor's office last month, which led to some of the temporary regulations announced by the governor. Those included giving an opportunity for workers in high-risk categories to be assigned duties that put them at a lower risk of exposure, and suspending plastic bag bans in cities and towns that have them so workers don't have to handle reusable bags.
He said the union is now hoping to have supermarket workers classified in the same way as other essential workers healthcare workers or first responders in order to allow them better access to testing.
State labor officials have also reminded public employers, including entities like police and fire departments, that they are required to report work-related illnesses in their records when employees are confirmed to have required treatment for COVID-19, when their exposure was work-related, including healthcare workers, those in a face-to-face customer service, someone who works as a screener, or through contact with a co-worker who has tested positive.
