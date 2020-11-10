SALEM — No one wants to see an access road that would connect Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road through a residential neighborhood.
Still, the idea has triggered tension between residents and the Planning Board.
The Planning Board is reviewing a series of changes to Osborne Hills, a large housing project off of Marlborough Road that was first approved in 2005. Proposed by DiBiase Homes, the project features 131 single-family houses built across 10 phases, half of which have been carried out. So far, 71 homes have been built and sold.
The current request before the Planning Board would change the remaining phases of the project by reconfiguring site layouts, according to city planning director Tom Daniel.
"They're still doing the project. It's still the same number of houses," Daniel said. "What they're changing is building less roadway, fewer roadways, and there's going to be more open space — 25 acres of open space."
What's at issue in an access road that seemingly no one wants. Osborne Hill Drive, the complex's main road, terminates with a dead-end at the end of Barcelona and Ravenna avenues, which connect to Highland Avenue across from the Northeast Animal Shelter. Packed into the original approval was a requirement that Osborne Hill Drive and Barcelona Avenue never connect — the connection would create a shortcut between Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road. Today, like Osborne Hill Drive, Barcelona is a dead-end street, and a wall of trees separates it from the Osborne Hills project.
"There were two meetings in January," Daniel said. "The board asked about... 'can you make that connection to Barcelona?' The board said in its decision back then that they strongly suggest the applicant provide and document a second means of egress."
The Planning Board's job, Daniel said, is "to look at the technical information" now coming in from those past questions. It's also "to listen to the community input. The public process is really important."
Residents packed a Planning Board meeting Thursday night discussing the project. The meeting was arranged to discuss environmental changes and save all traffic discussions until a future meeting, once a traffic report was finished and reviewed. But the access road concerns took over the meeting. Residents condemned the idea, while Planning Board members said they didn't support the idea and had only brought it up initially as a question.
"It makes me very nervous, as far as opening up Barcelona," said Ravenna Avenue resident Michele Schultz. "We're already getting bombarded with stuff going on on Highland Avenue, and traffic studies on Highland Avenue. We can at least escape into our neighborhood and avoid that."
"We have three children. I don't want them run over by people whipping through here to create a shortcut," said Scott Morgan, a Savona Street resident. "The only reason we're talking about this is so Diabolical Homes can make a profit at our expense."
That comment sparked reaction from Planning Board members.
"We need public comment, and strong public comment is what we're all about," said board member Bill Griset. "I don't think incendiary terms need to be thrown around this evening. I don't think that's productive."
But Amanda Way resident Marina Sousa said the neighborhood residents' minds "won't be put at ease until this (the connection) is off the table."
As residents continued their criticism, the board started to limit feedback on the issue, repeatedly stating that no one was discussing or proposing a connection to Barcelona Avenue.
"We ask questions, because that's what we do as a board — we ask questions," said board member Kirt Rieder. "It has taken a life of its own."
Newly appointed board member Tom Furey said a Barcelona connection "isn't coming from the mayor's office. This isn't coming from the fire department. This isn't coming from the developer. This is a zero on the Richter scale for any of us."
Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn was critical that the issue hadn't been formally rejected.
"I've been getting so many letters. I can't tell you the anger, the anxiety people are feeling over this," Flynn said. "It's heartbreaking to get a letter from Afghanistan, from a veteran serving our country — that this has gone halfway around the world. He's gotta worry about getting home safe, let alone worry about an agreement being broken by a city board."
Flynn also urged the board to allow more comments from residents.
"I don't care if I have to spend 200 hours a week... I'm going to do the job," Flynn said. "I'm going to let the people speak and I'm going to do whatever I can to protect them, because that's what our job is."
Ultimately, Flynn's comments were the last.
"It's very insulting to me that an elected official would come in on a public comment period and totally demean us like that, and the work we do, and the hard work we put in," said board member D.J. Napolitano. "You've heard from a majority of the Planning Board members that are here tonight, that they won't support a cut-through opening up a Barcelona connection. I don't know how much more crystal clear we can make it."
The issue was continued without further discussion to a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, with the city's review of the project possibly wrapping up Dec. 17, according to Daniel.
