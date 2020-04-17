BEVERLY — Residents of a senior housing complex in Beverly say they were blindsided by a judge's decision Tuesday to release a Middleton Jail detainee who tested positive for COVID-19 to live with his mother in her apartment there.
"We're all scared to death," said Gloria Carter, 75, a resident of the Fairweather Apartments on Elliott Street, where Eric Jalbert, 31, was ordered to stay with his mother, who lives in the building, by a Salem Superior Court judge.
Managers at the complex began receiving calls about the situation on Wednesday, said J.P. Hervis, a spokesman for POAH Communities, the management company for Fairweather Apartments.
"We're disappointed that the courts would release him to someone living in a community full of seniors at a time like this," Hervis said. "You would hope that wouldn't happen." He said the company is now taking steps to remove Jalbert.
It does not appear that Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman was aware of the living situation of Jalbert's mother when she issued her order releasing him on Tuesday morning.
"We were not aware and did not have that information, nor was it represented at the hearing," said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, who opposed the request for release.
Jalbert's attorney, Amy Sixt, has declined to speak about the matter and did not immediately return a call for comment on Friday. It also does not appear she knew her client's mother was in senior housing, where there is usually a cap on how long someone can stay as a guest.
Jalbert, who had been in custody on $50,000 bail on fentanyl distribution charges, was granted an emergency hearing for his release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an outbreak at the Middleton Jail. According to a court filing, he showed symptoms on April 2 and was confirmed positive on April 4. A nurse practitioner for the jail's health care vendor, Wellpoint, deemed him "recovered" on April 10.
McCarthy-Neyman released Jalbert Tuesday with conditions that he self-quarantine for 14 days at his mother's residence, that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet when it is deemed safe for a probation officer to place one on him, and that he report by phone twice a week to a probation officer.
Coria Holland, a spokeswoman for the state's probation commissioner, could not say whether Jalbert's GPS had been set up but said the agency will enforce the judge's order.
Hervis said management has received a report that Jalbert was seen outside the apartment.
"The resident’s guest is not following COVID-19 protocol and is not self-quarantining," he said.
Hervis said the company is now filing a request with the Housing Court for an injunction ordering Jalbert out of the property.
Carter was one of several residents of the complex who contacted the newspaper after reading about Jalbert's release. Though the newspaper, and court documents available at the time, did not specify the exact address where he would be staying, residents were aware that his mother lived in the building.
Though CDC guidelines now suggest that a person is considered recovered after seven days without symptoms, the same guidelines also acknowledge that there remains uncertainty how long someone is infectious.
"This is not something that's acceptable," said Carter. "We pay to live in a confined building and now we've got this 30-year-old who tested positive in our building."
Hervis said the company shares the concerns of the residents, who are low-income seniors 62 and older, or disabled.
"The other residents have the right to not have an infected individual walking throughout the common areas," he said.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
