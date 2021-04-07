SALEM — Yom HaShoah begins today, on the 27th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.
To most Jews, the day is Holocaust and Remembrance Day., But it has a deeper, perhaps darker meaning as well. In Hebrew, the word shoah means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction.”
It is a memorial day to the six million Jews — and perhaps as many as five million other minorities — who were murdered by the Nazis during World War II, and it serves to remind us of the horrors they faced. It was a systematic effort to wipe the Jewish people from the face of the earth.
In the words of Richard Perlman, one of the speakers at Tuesday night’s virtual ceremony, Yom HaShoah is a reminder that history “must never be erased or turned down — to remind us to never allow ourselves “to become a bystander to evil.”
U.S. Rep Seth Moulton, D-Salem, reminded those joining in the Salem State University sponsored event that American still see multiple signs of this hatred — in reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement, violence against African Americans, Latinos, Asians of all nationalities, and South Pacific Islanders, and especially in the Jan.6 assault against American democracy at the Capitol.
We “must reconnect,” he said “to take sides against evil with what is good and best in all of us.”
Rachael Cerrotti, an award-winning photographer, writer, journalist and granddaughter to a woman who was the sole member of her family still alive at the end of the war, retraced that journey through a treasure trove of her grandmother’s memories after she died.
She chronicled that journey in her soon-to-be released memoir, “We All Share the Same Sky.”
After her grandmother’s death Cerrotti recalls finding box after box of memorabilia of her grandmother’s life before, during and after the Holocaust. She carefully catalogued the entire collection, then traced her grandmother’s life through those thousands of bits of history, then condensed it into her book.
Her grandmother, she said, “called the Holocaust ‘the ‘incomprehensible last page of history’ but I wanted to find out what happens when you turn the page.”
The keynote address was given by Laura Jockusch, associate professor of Holocaust Studies at Brandeis University. She spoke on the Holocaust survivors’ during and after the Nuremberg Trials and multiple other trials of Nazi war criminals and those who contributed to and abetted them.
During their darkest days, she said, those who caught up in the Holocaust still believed the people who were responsible would ultimately be held to answer for their crimes — even if they never lived to see it.
In reality, especially in Nuremberg, Jews played only a marginal role in the trial — only three testified, and they, being Russian prosecution witnesses were allowed to testify only in Russian, not in Yiddish, their real “first” language. And their testimony was so scripted to glorify the Soviet Union and its “heroic struggle” rather than the horrors experienced by the Jews.
The Nuremberg Trial was not, in reality, a Holocaust trial; it was a trial for “Crimes Against Humanity,” a trial for war crimes, with religious and racial persecution downplayed.
But Jews were involved in many other ways, playing major parts as prosecutors, lawyers and investigators.
But even in other trials such as the “Belsen Trial” in Lunenberg, Germany, where the witnesses were largely Jewish, survivors felt the judges and juries “simply did not comprehend the immensity of the ‘final solution.’ “
For them, and for those of us who look back, Jockusch said, post-Holocaust justice “had no redemptive value” since all that can be done is to give a death sentence for their unspeakably crimes.
And that is why we must never forget.
