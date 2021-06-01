Remembering the devastating 2011 western Mass. tornado 

Our overall temperature in May was close to average, but we had significant extremes. The high reached 91 degrees on the 23rd and 26th. The low was 40 degrees.
Precipitation was above average with a total of 5.46 inches. Rainfall began early in the month — between May 1 and May 5, we got 1.31 inches.
Then, we had 20 days with no rain, from May 6 to 25. But the rain situation changed, and for the last six days of the month we measured 3.76 inches, accompanied by a pronounced drop in temperature.
There was one thunderstorm, during the evening on May 25.
Now June has arrived with occasional cooling sea breezes, while our inland neighbors will experience much warmer, sultry uncomfortable days.
In general, it will be much warmer, along with the promise of increasing shower activity. It is often one of our most pleasant times of the year.
The summer solstice arrives at 11:32 p.m. on June 20 — the start of official summer, giving us our longest daylight hours of the year.
Our temperatures usually climb to the middle 70s during the day, falling to the mid-50s by dawn. But toward month’s end, our high readings usually reach the low 80s and drop to the mid 60s by sunrise.
We have had many very warm temperatures here in Salem. During our records for the past 44 years, our highest June temperatures reached a summerlike 100 degrees in both 1986 and 1999. Our lowest reading was 40 in 1997.
We usually receive a little over 4 inches of rain in June.
Our record amount of rain for June was 14.38 inches in 1982. Continuous stormy weather with strong northeasterly winds prevailed during the first week of the month, accompanied by 9 inches of rain. On one day alone, we were deluged with 3 inches of rain.
The year 1998 brought us another intense rainy month, with over 13 inches of rain. Just one week in that month produced 9 inches of rain. Even more spectacular — one day flooded us with 5.72 inches. Much of the torrential rain during the month was associated with severe thunderstorm activity.
Sadly for boaters, there were 16 days with coastal fog that year.
June 1 marks the 10th anniversary of the EF3 tornado which traveled 38 miles through parts of western and central Massachusetts. It was extremely long lived and destructive. The tornado was also very wide, at some points stretching a half-mile.
Three lives were taken by the storm and 200 were injured. Additionally, 1,400 houses and 78 businesses were either damaged or destroyed.
The accompanying thunderstorms were spectacular, with hail up to 4 inches in diameter — the largest size hail ever reported in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.
It is rare for a storm of this magnitude to occur over southern New England, but this event serves as a reminder that it can and does happen. In contrast, Salem had a moderate thunderstorm with a peak gust of 41 mph that day.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.