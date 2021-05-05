Remembering the great floods of May 2006

April gave us an average temperature of 47.6 degrees, a little over our normal for the month. But it often felt cooler since we had many windy days. Our highest wind was 45 mph during a nor'easter on the 16th.
We continued to feel the cold air from the Atlantic Ocean. The high was 75 degrees on April 20, with a chilly a low of 23 on the 3rd.
April gave us many sunny days. Our total rainfall, however, was above normal with 5.66 inches. The heavy rain at the end of the month gave us just over 2 inches of needed rain.
It is interesting to note that communities just north and northeast of Salem had even greater amounts of precipitation. Danvers and Gloucester had downpours with over 3 1/2 inches.
Along with our April showers, there was one thunderstorm with a brilliant lightning display.
Snowfall was 0.1 inches here in Salem.
Now, the welcome month of May has finally arrived. Our delightful spring flowers are in full bloom, and the soft green leaves of the trees are enhancing our landscape.
Our temperatures will rise, climbing to the upper 60s and falling to the lower to mid 50s by dawn. Toward month's end, the high readings are usually in the more pleasant 70s with nocturnal lows in the mid 50s by early morning.
Looking back to our records, our May temperatures have soared into the 90s many times. Our highest May temperature was a summer-like 98 degrees in 2017. We actually had a three-day heat wave at the beginning of May 2001. In contrast, our coldest May temperature was an unseasonably chilly 30 degrees in 2010.
In the past, May precipitation has been truly noteworthy at our locale. Usually Salem receives about 3 1/2 inches of rain. However, past totals for the month have extremely varied. The most impressive year was in 2006, when we had an unprecedented 16.24 inches.
That year, we — as well as Boston and vicinity — had the most rain for any month of any year since the National Weather Service records have been maintained.
Locally, there was extensive flooding throughout the North Shore. The Ipswich River reached its highest level in history as water overflowed the riverbanks. Everywhere, major roads and highways were flooded. President George W. Bush declared our region a Major Federal Disaster Area.
Parts of Salem were inundated, especially Canal Street, Jefferson Avenue and nearby Rosie’s Pond. Many homes had flood waters that poured into cellars and basements up to 4 feet in depth.
I remember Fred Votta, who lived in the Jefferson Avenue flood zone, saying, “you can’t fight Mother Nature.”
During that period of time, there were four days with thunderstorms — one with 1/8th inch hail — and blustery northeast winds that prevailed during the times of heaviest rain. Fortunately there have been no other storms of this magnitude for our locale to date.
On the other hand, we have had as little as 0.84 inches of rain in 1993.
For now, we will continue to enjoy our welcome springtime. The beaches and vacation spots are calling us back.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
