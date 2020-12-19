DANVERS — Many of the animals that call the Townley Family Children's Barn at Endicott Park home now have new, larger stalls.
Lois McKenzie, vice president of the Friends of the Endicott Park, said a portion of a $70,000 donation from the Danvers Rotary Club paid to replace the concrete floor of the barn and several of the larger animals’ stalls.
Becky Kilborn, president of the Danvers Rotary Club, said the donation came from from the Rotary Club’s endowment fund.
“People donate through their estates, and some people donate on an annual basis,” she said. “We use that fund for long-term sustainable projects, permanent-type projects in town that will be visible for years to come.”
Kilborn said she and the rest of the club are always excited to contribute to the beautification of Endicott Park.
“It is so important, and it's such a beautiful property in town,” Kilborn said. “[The Friends of the Endicott Park] really needed these funds because it was such a big effort to do these renovations. With a large donation, they could focus on all that.”
The interior repairs are part of an ongoing effort to restore the barn.
In addition to replacing the floor and renovating the stalls, McKenzie said one side of the barn was resided, the front of the barn was refurbished, electrical work was done, new windows and floor drains were installed and a new ramp was built for the goat who resides in the barn. Hot water can also now be accessed from inside the barn which McKenzie said will be extremely beneficial during the colder months.
“The fact that they have hot water means their water bowls won't freeze instantly,” she said of the animals. “It also saves the rangers a lot because they've been pulling water from the carriage house to the barn.”
Sill, McKenzie said there is “a whole slew of stuff that needs to be done.” The roof needs to be replaced, some interior walls need to be renovated, one side of the barn which is rotting needs to be resided, the chicken coup needs to be renovated, the viewing ramp needs to be rebuilt and the entire barn needs to be pressure washed and painted.
These improvements, McKenzie said, are estimated to cost about $150,000. So far, the Friends of the Endicott Park has raised approximately $130,000 — including the donation from the Rotary Club — and has spent approximately $35,000.
The Friends hope to raise some of that money by selling engraved bricks which will be installed around the perimeter barn. The bricks are being sold for $100 each.
"The money goes to the Friends, and we in turn are doing renovations on the barn," McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the renovations being made will make the barn and viewing ramp more handicap-accessible and ensure that the barn can be enjoyed by generations to come.
“If we don't do this,” she said, “this barn is starting to fall apart. If we don't save it, we lose part of Endicott Park. Plus we lose the ability to see what life was like back then.”
The Children’s Barn dates back roughly to 1910, McKenzie said, and it is one of the last remaining barns of its style in New England. Horses, ponies, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, geese, bunnies and chickens all live in and are cared for at the barn.
“It would be a shame to lose something like that, because you would be losing history," McKenzie said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a brick can do so at donationbricks.com/endicottpark.
