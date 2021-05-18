The prospect of visitors going maskless in two weeks is being met with equal parts celebration and caution.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that capacity and mask requirements established under COVID-19 would be erased May 29, allowing all sectors of the state's economy to return to full capacity on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. At the same time, the state is dropping its indoor mask requirements for those who are vaccinated against the virus.
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, said the announcement is "a lot to process."
"It's a lot of change to what we were expecting for this summer," Fox said. "I can't say I wasn't anticipating the Aug. 1 date to be moved up, but it was moved up a lot — and there's a lot of concern in the business community."
Perhaps the biggest concern is the state of a new "front line" — businesses that, Salem Main Streets Executive Director Kylie Sullivan pointed out, have been at limited capacity for over a year now.
"Now they have to ramp up their employment — which first off, everyone is having trouble hiring right now," Sullivan said.
Salem officials and business leaders have been planning for the tourism season for several weeks. Businesses have expressed anxiety about how to deal with tourists from places with far fewer pandemic restrictions and vaccine access who expect full freedom without masks when they visit this year.
In response, the city recently ran a de-escalation training for businesses on mask enforcement best practices. It was unclear on Monday whether health officials in Salem will meet to discuss indoor mask requirements.
"I'm worried about the onus being put on businesses to have to draw their own boundaries, specifically because I think the governor's decision today was based highly on the vaccination rates in Massachusetts, which is great and definitely worth celebrating," Sullivan said. "But it isn't much consolation to a tourism-driven economy, when we're looking at a busy summer with a lot of visitors coming from states that may not have high vaccination rates."
George Kougianos, owner of Brother’s Restaurant in Peabody, has similar concerns over how to ask folks who aren't wearing masks whether they are fully vaccinated.
"We already played the mask police for a year and that was difficult enough," he said.
Still, Kougianos said the news will likely boost business, although he said the restaurant might not operate at full capacity right away.
"As a restaurant owner it's a bit difficult, but I'm sure for everyone else it's just a huge sigh of relief. So we will do our best," he said. "We actually want to take it slowly and make sure we're doing everything right."
John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective, said he's excited to see people get back to work — especially creative professionals.
"The restrictions put in place for singers and performances have made it really hard for people," Andrews said, "and the loosening of those restrictions will bring back entertainment, life, vibrancy, and also get some of those people back to work."
The new guidance also no longer requires face coverings for outdoor youth sports, effective Tuesday. Beverly Little League president Scott McKenzie said most players had become accustomed to wearing masks, but some were having slight breathing issues while pitching or running the bases.
"It seems like it's a good thing that it's happening, especially with the heat starting to come around," he said.
Beverly Little League had already eased its rules on masks two weeks ago based on state guidelines, McKenzie said. Players had to wear masks in the dugouts but not in the field where they were socially distant.
McKenzie said Beverly Little League's executive board will meet soon to vote on lifting the mask mandate. He said the organization has followed state and local guidelines all along. Players, coaches and fans who want to continue to wear masks can do so, he said.
"It's up to everybody's individual decision," he said.
Staff writers Erin Nolan and Paul Leighton contributed to this story.
