Battery storage powered by renewable energy resources could be a viable alternative to the proposed 55-megawatt natural gas-fired “peaker” plant in Peabody, according to a report by Strategen Consulting.
The report, which was prepared on behalf of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network (MCAN) and the Clean Energy Group, states battery storage would be preferable to the proposed plant from both financial and environmental standpoints.
“This assessment once again illustrates that battery storage is a cheaper and cleaner alternative to polluting fossil-fuel peaker plants,” said Clean Energy Group Vice President Seth Mullendore in a statement. “We’ve seen the same result in our work with environmental justice advocates across the country, from California to Kentucky and New York to Louisiana. Battery storage and renewable generation is the clear path forward, not locking communities and the climate into decades of additional devastating emissions.”
Previously, both MMWEC and PMLP officials stated during public meetings that batteries are not a feasible replacement for the proposed plant— referred to as Project 2015A in public documents. The officials explained that batteries are expensive, require more space than is available on PMLP's property, and would fail to provide adequate reliability to the electric grid.
In the report, however, Strategen argues that despite these claims, battery storage would actually be a far more economic option.
“When accounting for capital, fuel, and operations and maintenance costs, as well as for the expected energy and ancillary services revenue, the net cost of batteries is projected to be significantly lower than that of Project 2015A,” according to a press release from MCAN and the Clean Energy Group.
Peakers such as Project 2015A also “have low utilizations because their high marginal costs limit their dispatch and operation," the report states. "Thus, peaking units provide little additional value in terms of energy or other grid services during the year beyond peak capacity. Battery storage units on the other hand, are set up for high utilization across the year due to their low marginal costs.”
So, Strategen argues, while Project 2015A would only run an estimated 239 hours per year, batteries could provide grid reliability throughout the year which would bring in additional revenue.
Addressing PMLP's potential lack of adequate space at the substation, Strategen points out that MMWEC previously considered larger properties for the peaker plant. Those properties, according to MMWEC, were deemed less desirable options because of their close proximity to residential houses.
But "battery storage lacks the negative environmental externalities that would otherwise affect residents," according to the report, which would make proximity to residents a nonissue.
Strategen also criticized MMWEC's previous announcement that they were considering potential opportunities to slowly begin combining sustainable produced "green hydrogen" with the natural gas which would be burned at the plant. This, MMWEC officials previously said, would reduce carbon emissions.
However, "the current lack of enabling infrastructure needed for hydrogen production, transportation, and safety and the lack of a clear or actionable plan to achieve such infrastructure mean that a hydrogen repowering is not a viable pathway for the MMWEC Peabody plant," according to the press release.
More obviously, the report notes, replacing a fossil fuel-powered plant with battery storage would result in less carbon emissions which would benefit both the local and global communities.
“Strategen’s report is a clear and compelling case for the cost competitiveness of investing in clean energy systems that can meet peak demand reliably. MMWEC must invest in resources that support a clean energy future and in projects that alleviate the burdens of poor health and polluted air for people in environmental justice communities,” Sarah Dooling, executive director of MCAN says. “A just transition begins now. The Department of Public Utilities should reject MMWEC’s request for project financing and the state should reopen the MEPA process.”
