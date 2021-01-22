MARBLEHEAD — Police Friday morning were still trying to locate the driver of a black pickup truck who allegedly attempted to grab an 11-year-old boy at Stramski Park late Thursday afternoon, touching off a search and sparking fear among parents.
"The individual is not wanted by police at this time, but police are looking to identify him," Chief Robert Picariello said in a statement released Thursday night.
The father of the child called 911 just before 5 p.m. to report that his son was with a couple of friends "and the man chased after him and tried to grab him," according to the department's log.
The boy said the man left in a black pickup truck with a silver box in the back. He did not see a license plate number.
Police began receiving numerous calls of sightings of a black truck over the next several hours, according to the department's log. A town employee saw a black truck with a silver box westbound on West Shore Drive shortly after 5 p.m.
Police also spoke to at least one driver, including the driver of a Toyota pickup truck parked at the Tower School, and took reports from others who saw black trucks. One person saw a driver saying "hi" to a group of kids. Another said he saw an unfamiliar black truck making a multi-point turn near his house. Police said they would look for video from home security cameras in the area.
Police ruled out some reports because they did not fit the description of the truck provided or were known to have been in a particular location for a while. Swampscott received a report of a black pickup near a restaurant in Vinnin Square, being driven by a man who fit the general description of a person in a sweatshirt, but said they are familiar with the owner of the truck as a local business owner. They were unable to locate a truck that was spotted in the area of Clifton Street later Thursday evening.
Police also received multiple calls after news helicopters showed up over the town, according to the log.
Someone else called with concerns about a group chat involving fifth-graders who were discussing the reports and sharing "all kinds of stories" and wanted to know if it was true. She expressed concerns about whether children should be afraid to walk to school.
"This incident remains under investigation," the statement said. "Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area of Stramski Park around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Marblehead Police Department at 781-631-1212."
