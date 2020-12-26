SALEM — Teachers could one day live in homes built around Salem High School, but plans for such a development face many obstacles.
City officials are exploring the idea of building teacher housing on city-owned land around Salem High School. To that end, the Urban Land Institute — a nonprofit built "to provide leadership in the responsible use of land" — held a panel with city officials and residents in late-September exploring the idea.
"With prices rising so quickly, many people who grew up here can't afford to stay, and many people who work as teachers and other important positions can't afford to live in the city," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "The goal is to try to identify those needs and work to provide options for those folks."
The Land Institute's 20-page report, recently presented to the city, said the site has "great potential for additional development. However, any development must be creatively balanced against the site's challenges and thoughtfully integrated into the surrounding neighborhoods."
And there are challenges, the report suggests. The area tying into the high school has a lack of "dependable public transit," and traffic patterns around the campus feed into "excessive traffic congestion" at the beginning and ending of each school day. The city would also face "potentially high development costs associated with ledge removal."
The report also highlights how people in Salem — be it public officials or residents — can't even agree on how to define "affordable housing."
"There is no clear definition of what constitutes truly affordable housing among the various stakeholders," the report reads.
This follows a half-decade of debate in Salem on how to address the housing crisis, during which several policies that have taken years to write and discuss have generally failed to clear the City Council by slim margins. Several discussions have pushed for higher levels of affordability, opposed often by officials who say such levels will sink a project's ability to break even or turn a profit.
None of this is a surprise to the Urban Land Institute.
"Communities think that their issues around the housing affordability crisis is and to themselves. It isn't," said Manikka Bowman, who leads the organization's policy efforts. "It's an issue with major metropolitan areas throughout this country, and we haven't historically had the will, particularly in the last four years, to be able to tackle this issue on a national level. In individual states — and particularly here in Massachusetts, town by town — local leaders have been forced to figure a lot of this stuff out by themselves."
But there are also challenges tied to the city's educator workforce. The report notes that the starting salary for a Salem teacher this year was $48,169, while the median price for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,775. Not including utilities, paying for that apartment requires an annual income of more than $70,000, far higher than what a starting teacher makes, meaning what Salem pays its teachers plays its own role in limiting housing options.
Still, the idea of teacher housing is promising enough to be studied further, according to Bowman.
"At the end of the day, there still needs to be a feasibility study," Bowman said. "There still needs to be an assessment on the recommendations, if some of the recommendations we put forward can happen."
