BOSTON — William "Billy the Angel" Angelesco told a judge that he'd worked hard to go straight, getting off drugs, buying a house and even opening a clothing and consignment shop in Peabody, after his last bit in prison.
"I haven't had so much as a speeding ticket," Angelesco, 49, told U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton on Tuesday. "I'm getting old. I want a normal life."
But the pressures of life built up, and Angelesco slid back to his old habits. He'd beaten them back once before, in 2011 with a seven-month stay at the Gavin House in South Boston. This time, though, "I couldn't afford to shut down my business and go get treatment. I had a mortgage to pay."
In a letter to the court, his teenage son described that home, in Saco, Maine, as a "mini mansion."
On Tuesday, Angelesco, who a prosecutor said is believed to be a "made" member of La Cosa Nostra, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a 2018 Abington robbery that left the victim with several broken bones in his hand.
Gorton acknowledged that the victim, an alleged drug dealer, "was no choir boy himself." But he said even people involved in criminal activity can be victims.
And there was the issue of Angelesco's "long and very unfortunate criminal history," going back to when he was 18.
"Society has a right to be protected," said Gorton, who estimated that Angelesco had spent about half of the past 16 years in prison.
"You are what would otherwise be described as a career criminal," said Gorton. "You are to be commended for the fact that for a long period of time, you were crime-free, you were on the right track, but you went off it, and we can't tolerate that."
The judge also told Angelesco that "50 is not old. You've got a lot of your life ahead of you to live and to make it up to your kids and the people who wrote those letters," referring to Angelesco's wife and mother. "Get rid of the drugs."
Angelesco's lawyer, Carmine Lepore, said his client had accepted responsibility very early in the case and was eager to put the matter behind him and get back to his family. He asked for a 27-month sentence.
The once muscular and dark-haired Angelesco, who appeared by video, is now heavyset and bald, sporting dark-rimmed glasses.
Gorton imposed the sentence requested by prosecutor Laura Kaplan, who said her request was based both on the seriousness of the new case but also on Angelesco's history, which includes past convictions for extortion and other crimes.
Kaplan said the victim walked in on three men robbing his home and was beaten as the men yelled, "Where's the cash?"
Angelesco was identified through DNA evidence, which matched a profile created during a 2001 murder investigation, according to court papers, as well as by a license plate on a car he had rented shortly before the robbery.
Angelesco was charged in a 2001 murder at Revere's Squire Lounge strip club, but he was acquitted. Not long after, however, he was indicted and convicted in a North Shore extortion case in 2005.
The judge ordered that before he's allowed to return home, he'll have to take part in additional drug treatment.
