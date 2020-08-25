Harbormaster crews from both Swampscott and Marblehead rescued a girl who was on a raft that blew off shore Tuesday afternoon by Preston Beach.
Several people called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to report that the wind had blown a child on an orange raft into the ocean, according to a post about the incident on the Marblehead Police Department Facebook page. Adults on shore attempted to reach the girl but could not.
Police from both Marblehead and Swampscott responded along with harbormaster patrol boats from both towns.
An officer on the beach directed the rescue boats to the girl, who was rescued unharmed, police said. Crews also picked up her father, who was in a separate raft trying to reach the girl.
Both were taken to the pier at the Swampscott Fish House, where Atlantic Ambulance crews evaluated them. Neither was injured.
Police thanked the bystanders who called for help and both Marblehead and Swampscott harbormaster crews for their quick response.
"There are still many weeks of beach weather ahead before the end of the summer season," Marblehead police wrote on Facebook. "This is a good reminder that the ocean can be an unforgiving place and things can happen quickly."