Residences at Farm Avenue approved by ZBA

PEABODY — Farm Avenue will soon be the site of a 116-unit apartment complex.
The Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday unanimously approved a “friendly 40B” application by The Residences of Farm Avenue LLC. City Planner Curt Bellavance said construction is likely to begin at 25 Farm Ave. in about a year.
“I find it to be nothing less than perfect,” said ZBA Chairwoman Fran Bisazza-Gallugi during the meeting about the final proposal. “This has been a process, and an enjoyable one. We are now ready to accept it.”
Bellavance said the apartment building will consist of 30%, or 29, affordable units which, in conjunction with 60 apartments under construction at 55 Newbury St., will push the city over the state-mandated 10% affordable housing requirement.
Because the developers applied under Chapter 40B, a state law which allows them to circumvent many zoning rules under the condition that a certain percentage of the development be dedicated to affordable housing, the apartment building was approved even though the location is zoned for industrial use.
“It allows the applicant to bypass the zoning ordinance and whatever local regulations are in place,” Bellavance said. “But there are certain things they can’t bypass like Wetlands Protection Act, building code, stormwater management, water and sewer connections, fire safety and things like that which really make the mechanical part of the project function properly.”
Jason Panos, the attorney for the developer, said next steps include finalizing architectural plans for the development and submitting paperwork with the Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We’ve articulated a vision for the development, and that's pretty baked in,” Panos said. “That is what this building will look like and the materials and estimated footprint, and we are going to try and make it as green and efficient as possible. We will have parking inside, and all those broad parameters described in application.
Now you've got structural plans through the architect and proving that what you are building there can meet building code and fire code, state and local regulations. That will be a few months process and a very costly process.”
Panos said the developers will work closely with the city over the next several months until they get a building permit which will allow them to put shovels in the ground.
Panos said the Residences at Farm Avenue will be a “truly transformative project” which will revitalize the sparsely populated area located near the Centennial Drive commercial park, the Department of Public Services and the city’s landfill.
“It is an area that has long been neglected,” he said. “It’s long been kind of the industrial area of the city of Peabody, and it's really flown under the radar. Now with this project and the vision of the mayor, we went through the friendly 40B process and through the Department of Housing and Community Development, and that will change.”
Bellavance said he thinks the development will add "a little more life" to the neighborhood.
“You are going to get more activity and people around,” he said. “It may open up some development to the surrounding properties. There could be a little more traffic in the area because of people living there, maybe more people out and about walking and trying to get out to Route 1 and the restaurants over there or Centennial Park.”
Both Panos and Bellavance said over the course of the last year, few changes have been made to the developers’ application.
Most amendments to application were ironing out technicalities like water and sewer and stormwater, Bellavance said.
Panos said, “We worked out some of the kinks, and I think we have a really fantastic development waiting in the wing. It was a really collaborative process which was a hallmark example of the potential fruits of public and private partnership.”
He added, "I'm really proud of the collaboration with the city on this, and I'm really thankful for the support. I am very, very happy and thankful for the support of Mayor Bettencourt for his vision and realizing that something at Farm Avenue needs to be done. We are more than delighted to be that first development to help realize this vision."
There are two other 40B applications submitted for potential developments in Peabody, at 15 King St. and 40 Oak St.
"This does not impact them at all," Bellavance said, explaining that the city still has to consider the applications fairly even though the approval of the Residences at Farm Avenue means the city will soon meet its affordable housing requirement. "They've already submitted and are before the board. The board can't deny a project because they approved another one."
