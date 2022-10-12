BEVERLY — In a sometimes heated meeting at Beverly High School Tuesday night, residents blasted officials for a plan that would take at least 13 years to build two new bridges.
More than 100 people attended the meeting and many of them who spoke expressed frustration and anger with the proposed timeline to replace the deteriorating Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges, which are located about a mile from each other in the Ryal Side neighborhood.
“It was 20 years of those bridges deteriorating,” Folger Avenue resident Jen Gambill told officials in the high school auditorium. “For you to sit there with a straight face and say 2035, you should be embarrassed.”
The meeting was hosted by Massachusetts Department of Transportation and local officials, including Mayor Mike Cahill, in response to the sudden closing of the Hall-Whitaker Bridge last June for safety reasons. The closure has caused detours and traffic backups and disrupted the lives of people in Ryal Side, including concerns over safety and emergency response times, the speakers said.
MassDOT released a plan on Friday that called for building a temporary bridge to replace the Hall-Whitaker, followed by the construction of a new Kernwood Bridge and then the building of a permanent new Hall-Whitaker. The temporary bridge would open in 2026, the new Kernwood Bridge in 2031, and the new Hall-Whitaker in 2035 under what the state called a “best-case” construction schedule. The plan is designed to insure that one of the two bridges is open at all times to serve as a detour while the other is being replaced.
Residents expressed shock at the long timeline, saying officials have known for years that the two bridges need to be replaced. The presentation by a MassDOT official was interrupted several times by the audience, including shouts of “unacceptable” and “We need a bridge today. Why can’t you start now?”
State officials said the long timelines are due in part to the permitting process, which would involve both the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard. Carrie Lavallee, the chief engineer for MassDOT, said there are more than 600 structurally deficient bridges in the state.
“I hear your frustration, but there are a lot of bridge structures in Massachusetts that are in poor condition,” Lavallee said.
Residents said the Hall-Whitaker Bridge closing has cut them off from their main route to downtown Beverly. They said it has created dangerous traffic on side streets as cars detour over to Route 62, and they worry that the emergency vehicles won’t be able to reach them as quickly.
“If one of my parents has a medical emergency they’re probably going to die because they’re not going to get there in a reasonable time,” Gambill said.
Another resident said his children no longer feel safe on their street, which has become a cut-through for detoured traffic.
“Our street has essentially turned into a drag strip,” he said.
Taft Avenue resident Michael Barone accused officials of “negligence” for not having the designs and permits in place for new bridges when they’ve known for years that they are in such bad shape.
“You guys have not championed hard enough to the state for over 20 years,” he said.
Lavallee said MassDOT officials will take residents’ concerns into considerations and look for ways to get the bridges done more quickly.
Those considerations include the possibility of bypassing the step of building a temporary Hall-Whitaker Bridge and going straight to a permanent bridge, although Lavallee said a temporary bridge is the fastest way to restore traffic.
City officials have asked the state to consider building the new Hall-Whitaker on a footprint that would lead to Federal Street. That would allow the temporary bridge to stay open while the permanent bridge is being built.
Cahill, State Rep. Jerry Parisella and Ward 6 City Councilor Todd Rotondo all said they are pushing state and federal officials to make the bridges a priority and speed up the process.
“We keep asking, ‘Is there a way that we can shorten the timelines?’” Cahill said.
