BEVERLY — Residents Tuesday night expressed concern and in some cases alarm over contamination at the former Varian site and its possible impact on their homes.

In a Zoom meeting with state and city officials, residents questioned why the cleanup is taking so long and demanded that they be involved in any future steps to resolve the problem.

"Who's going to take charge of this mess and get this thing done instead of letting it go on for another 20 years?," Mike Cassola said.

+3 Varian cleanup has faded from view, but chemical levels remain high BEVERLY — An industrial site on Sohier Road continues to show high levels of contamination d…

The online meeting, which was hosted by Mayor Mike Cahill and attended by about 60 people, marked the first public meeting in nearly two decades about the cleanup at Varian. Cahill called for the meeting after residents raised concerns following a story by The Salem News detailing high levels of contamination in the groundwater at the site at 150 Sohier Road, despite a cleanup that has been going on since 1992.

State says Varian contamination not affecting homes BEVERLY — New testing found no evidence that contamination from the former Varian site is im…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection tested homes and businesses in the area earlier this month and concluded that chemicals from Varian were not getting into the air inside of homes. But the agency also said it would do a "deep dive" into the cleanup and conduct additional testing to make sure the neighborhood is safe.

"We agree that additional testing should be conducted," said Eric Worrall, director of DEP's Northeast region.

Residents in the neighborhood around Sonning Road have formed a group called VOC (Voices of Concern) North Beverly in response to the problems with the cleanup. Sonning Road resident Nichole Evans said during the meeting that residents want to be "part of the process."

"This is our neighborhood. These are our friends. These are our families," Evans said. "It's an important request we have to be at the table."

Several questions asked by residents went unanswered by DEP officials, including about possible contamination of a nearby brook and about a home in the neighborhood that officials said was bought by Varian and demolished five years ago.

Lori Reinbold said she was concerned about how long it will take the state to further investigate the cleanup.

"A lot of us have young kids and a snippet of time can mean a lot to a little kid," she said. "Who's to say this plume (of contaminated groundwater) doesn't move and kids are at risk?"

Varian Medical Systems, which used to own the site and is based in California, is legally responsible for the cleanup, with oversight by the DEP. No representatives for Varian spoke at the meeting.

"It sounds to me that they let Varian dictate the direction this cleanup is going in, and clearly it's not going well," Cassola said.

Public officials who attended the meeting included State Sen. Joan Lovely, State Rep. Jerry Parisella, City Councilor-at-large Tim Flaherty, and Ward 3 City Councilor Stacy Ames.

Ames, who represents the area, said the recent testing of homes and businesses was only a "snapshot" and that more needs to be done to assure residents they are safe.

"There's a whole heck of a lot that we don't know," Ames said. "Unless these residents have a seat at the table, I fear it's a problem."

Cahill said there would be another public meeting in late January or early February after the DEP does more testing and a comprehensive evaluation of the cleanup.

"Everybody's trying to pay close attention and find the answers we're all seeking," Cahill said.

