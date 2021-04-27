Residents, officials speak out against plant

PEABODY — For Mireille Bejjani, the Department of Public Utilities hearing on Monday morning felt like the first time Peabody and other North Shore residents could voice their concerns about plans to build a 60-megawatt gas-powered plant in the city.
“A lot of folks said this morning this process has been marked by a lack of transparency and public engagement,” said Bejjani, a community organizer for Community Action Works, a nonprofit that works with communities to prevent and clean up pollution. The group has been holding community meetings to educate people about the proposal.
“This hearing, while there were members of the public able to attend and speak, that does not correct all those years where the public wasn't included," Bejjani said, "and there is a lot more work to be done in order to make this a fully transparent process.”
At the hearing, more than 20 people — including several local and state officials — spoke against Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company’s years-old plan to build a gas peaking power plant at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street industrial park.
The hearing focused on a petition from MMWEC, the plant’s future owner and operator, for authorization to borrow $170 million, split up into two separate $85 million loans, to build the plant. In public documents, the plan is referred to as Project 2015A.
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, whose district includes West Peabody, said she has “deep reservations” about the plan.
“I think the fact that this also includes Danvers has been overlooked,” Kerans said, explaining that there has been little to no opportunity for Danvers residents to hear about the plant or voice their concerns. “This new facility would be constructed on Peabody Municipal Light Plant property, but on the Danvers line.”
Kerans said the planned plant not only raises concerns about potential environmental and health impacts, but it also dredges up old memories for those affected by the 2008 chemical explosion in Danvers.
“Miraculously no one died, but it hasn't been forgotten,” Kerans said, adding that there are hundreds of houses in the area surrounding the industrial park, and many of the residents there are still “traumatized” by the explosion.
Several Peabody residents said they felt like they were intentionally left out of the planning process.
“Despite a high level of interest, I only found out about the plant through an email from the Sierra Club," said Peabody resident Susan Smoller. “The lack of transparency about Project 2015A is concerning. We need more time.”
Heidy Salama, who lives in Salem but has family in Peabody, echoed Smoller's concerns.
“I am very concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding this issue, an issue that affects everyone in the city, whether it be ratepayers or people directly impacted by pollution itself,” she said.
Residents questioned how much MMWEC researched and considered renewable energy sources. They also voiced concerns about how the plant would impact the multiple schools near the industrial park, the city’s large senior population and resident tax bills.
“Someone is trying to take $85 million out in my name to build a toxic plant and no one told me about it,” said Peabody resident Tristian Brown.
Bejjani said she was excited about the number of people who spoke at the meeting, and she was happy the hearing officer, Lauren Morris, chose to allow residents who did not sign up ahead of time to speak at the hearing.
“I think it was great. A key part of a public hearing is that the public can speak and be heard,” said Bejjani who is still critical of the fact that the hearing took place on a Monday morning. “I would love to see another hearing at a time more accessible to working class folks.”
During the hearing, Amanda Nash said she was happy Peabody residents were finally able to speak, but she wasn’t convinced they were being heard.
“I've been to many hearings like this, and I just have this terrible sinking feeling that this is all performative,” she said. “I'm just begging you to please listen to these people.”
