SALEM — A proposal for a new gun shop on the edge of the city's downtown has drawn strong criticism from Salem residents, ahead of a hearing on the application.
Many of the comments submitted by residents oppose the nature of the business, as a firearm retailer, and do not raise specific concerns about the proposal.
Anthony Picariello Jr., a Nahant resident, has applied for a special permit to open a firearm shop on Florence Street, a short, dead-end road between the northern end of Canal Street and Lafayette Street. The matter was on the agenda for the Zoning Board of Appeal's meeting Wednesday night, but discussion was continued to the next meeting on March 17, according to the city's planning department.
The proposal targets the northern end of Ward 5 and southern edge of downtown, about two blocks from Lafayette Park and The Point. Though Florence Street has a commercial vibe to it, most roads around it are residential and include multi-family housing.
Public comment submitted ahead of the meeting isn't kind to the proposal, with 33 comments opposed to the business and just one in favor, as of Wednesday afternoon. All comments were available from the city website ahead of the meeting.
"Since moving back to Salem, there have been several violent crimes and shootings, many of which I've heard with my own ears from my home on Gardner Street," wrote Steven Atwater. "In fact, one suspect was arrested in my neighbor's backyard, and the police had to repeatedly search our property for suspects and weapons tossed aside. While I doubt a legal gun store would be the source for a weapon used in this way, why should we take our chances? There's no hunting to be done in Salem. We don't need a shooting range."
Bonnie Bain, who lives on West Avenue, wrote: "We're very concerned about the request for a special permit for a gun shop in our region, and Salem in general. While we have some of the strictest laws in the nation as a state, adding a gun store to our neighborhood and our community is not only not necessary, it's, in our minds, a concerning proposition. We don't need more guns around us and our soon-to-be-born child, and we don't want folks coming into our town to purchase them either."
The site for the shop is in Ward 5, where the neighborhood's representative on the City Council, Josh Turiel, has already aired his opposition to the proposal — or any gun shop requiring a special permit to open.
He was joined Wednesday by Patti Morsillo, who represents Ward 3 on the council.
"Multi-family neighborhoods deserve to have the protections of residential zones upheld," Morsillo wrote. "A firearms store does not add to supporting the needs of the residents the way small grocery stores, home goods, or service businesses do."
The lone comment in favor, as of Wednesday afternoon, came from Bill Legault, a former city councilor and well-known blogger in Salem. He noted that firearm sales already happen on the North Shore, including in Salem at Bob's Gun Shop on Boston Street. But, Legault said, these shops remain largely out of the public eye except for when another retailer applies to open.
"We currently have two other firearms retailers in Salem who we hear very little about, except for the times when another firearms retailer approaches the city with an application," Legault wrote. "If Mr. Piciarello (sic) has passed all of the requirements for his federal and state licenses, I see no reason to deny this special permit."
Legault said he doesn't know Picariello, but was "compelled to write this short letter after reading some of the social media commentary opposing his application to operate a legal business."
"I respectfully ask," he wrote, "that the Zoning Board of Appeals consider this application strictly on its permits regardless of any personal opinions or thoughts on the type of business."
