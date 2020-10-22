Residents tweak Halloween tradition for foster families

Christine King said her 5-year-old foster child was “over the moon” after he was able to pick out an astronaut costume during an event Sunday for foster families.
“It was very exciting for him,” she said on Tuesday. “He put it on as soon as we got home, and he put it on on Monday. He even ate breakfast in it today.”
She added that her newest foster child was originally hoping to get his hands on a clown or Mario costume, but he was immediately drawn to the astronaut suit.
“It was incredible to see how excited he got. It blew his mind,” she said.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the Peabody Rotary Club was unable to host their annual Halloween party for foster families, said Rotary Club member Stephanie Johnson. But approximately 35 foster children were able to pick up goody bags and Halloween costumes from a Danvers house this past weekend.
Johnson said the Halloween party is one of very few events during the year that some foster children are able to see their siblings, so she wanted to be able to provide the kids with something special even if they couldn’t attend a party with other foster children.
Johnson said she reached out to Carla King, a family resource social worker at the state Department of Children and Families in Salem, in order to organize a last minute event where the children could pick up goody bags. Carla King then reached out to Carrie Clark, a Danvers woman who allowed her heavily-decorated home to be the place where foster children could pick up their goody bags.
The goody bags were overflowing with treats for the children, Johnson said, and everything was donated. Some of the gifts included a voucher for a free meal from Texas Roadhouse, arts and crafts supplies, candy, coloring books, vampire teeth and a pumpkin from Hicks Landscaping.
“It’s lonely enough to be stuck at home [during a pandemic], but combine that with you thought you could see your siblings and now you can't,” Johnson said. “That’s why we really wanted to do something, to give them a day that's just a fun thing and making sure they can still be a kid and being a kid is sometimes just random fun things.”
King, the foster parent, said events like this one mean a lot to both her and the children she fosters.
“It was a really great thing for my family,” she said. “You see the same faces at these events and it adds a whole other place for a child to feel safe and supported and connected. It teaches them that the world is an OK place and that there are people in this world who will help you.”
