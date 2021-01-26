WENHAM — Moments after Gary Cheeseman read a statement from fellow Wenham Board of Selectmen member Jack Wilhelm resigning from the board, embattled member John Clemenzi read his own statement — in which he also resigned, "effective immediately."
Clemenzi, who had been facing calls to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment leveled by a town employee as well as a fellow town official, then left the meeting.
The town employee last month filed a complaint alleging discrimination and retaliation with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. After that complaint became public knowledge, a Finance Committee member, Carrie Jelsma, publicly disclosed an incident in which she said Clemenzi touched her lower back in a way that made her uncomfortable and kissed her cheek while making a comment about the Me Too movement.
After Clemenzi's announcement at last Tuesday's meeting, Cheeseman, the sole remaining member, began making arrangements for a special election, which would take place 64 days after the vacancy is formalized.
On Friday, Cheeseman alerted the town that he had yet to receive anything in writing from Clemenzi.
And on Monday, Clemenzi said the matter is now in the hands of his lawyer and lawyers for the town and the employee he is accused of harassing in a sexually-charged text message in October 2019. Clemenzi has said he never intended to hurt anyone with his comments or behavior.
Things, Cheeseman said on Friday, are "a little in limbo."
On Monday, Clemenzi said he was in "uncharted territory" and acknowledged the confusion. But he said he is not reconsidering his decision to resign.
"I've had it," he said. "I don't want to sound disrespectful to anyone. I thought it (the harassment complaint) had gone to bed, but it didn't."
Clemenzi said his family is his primary concern, followed by the town. "I love this town," he said. "I've been here 42 years. I want to make sure what I do is in the best interest of the town."
He also said the prospect of a lengthy legal proceeding is of concern. "Who wants to live their life like that?" he said.
Clemenzi had been expected last week to announce only that he was not running for reelection at the upcoming town election in May, but he abruptly announced his resignation during the meeting.
Several hundred residents at that point had signed an online petition calling for him to resign.
The next scheduled hearing of the Board of Selectmen is Tuesday evening. Without a quorum of members Cheeseman has placed only informational items on the agenda, including a discussion of plans for a special election.
Clemenzi on Monday said he didn't know if he would attend the meeting.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||