Resignations rock Wenham board 

WENHAM — Two of the town of Wenham's three selectmen resigned Tuesday night in the wake of allegations that one of them has engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct that led to a town employee filing a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
Jack Wilhelm, the chairman, and John Clemenzi, a member who has been facing calls to resign over the accusations, both resigned from the board, leaving only one member, Gary Cheeseman on the panel. Wilhelm did not attend the board's meeting Tuesday and no reason for his resignation was given, though he had faced questions about his response to the complaint against his longtime colleague on the board.
"I have kept the best interest of our citizens as my priority," Clemenzi said in a prepared statement he read during the meeting. "In order to allow these women and the community of Wenham to move forward, I have decided to resign from my position as selectman effective immediately."
Clemenzi, a three-term member of the board, had been expected to announce that he would not seek re-election to another term. But moments after Cheeseman read his own statement calling upon his colleague to resign, Clemenzi did just that.
The developments are the latest in a controversy that bubbled up last month after it was publicly revealed that a two-decade employee of the town had filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination alleging harassment and retaliation by Clemenzi and the town.
The employee, who has worked for the town for nearly two decades, filed the complaint late last year. Her attorney said in an interview last week that she was frustrated at the lack of any meaningful action taken against Clemenzi, who sent her a text message suggesting that a dog bite injury she had suffered was the result of some sort of sexual activity.
After the complaint became public knowledge, a member of the town's finance committee, Carrie Jelsma, spoke up at the the start of a day-long budget forum earlier this month in which she said Clemenzi had also inappropriately touched her lower back and kissed her, then asked her what she thought of the "Me Too" movement. She called for his resignation.
At the start of the meeting, Cheeseman read an announcement of Wilhelm's resignation but offered no reason for the decision. Wilhelm was not present on the Zoom session and could not immediately be reached.
Cheeseman said the town employee who filed the MCAD complaint had from the start wanted Clemenzi to resign.
He said earlier efforts to deal with the complaint by instituting training and a policy fell short. "In retrospect those actions did not bring the matter to a full conclusion," Cheeseman said. "This fall the situation again came to the forefront."
He said he has received "multiple" emails asking to remove Clemenzi, an authority he does not have. The town also lacks any provision for a recall election.
"Over the past year the operations, morale and reputation of the Town of Wenham have been negatively impacted," said Cheeseman, a situation further worsened when Jelsma reported her own experience with Clemenzi.
An online petition has drawn more than 300 signatures, he said.
"It is totally clear that the community has come together to make its position known," Cheeseman said. "John, I call upon you, just as the citizens of Wenham have, to act now and resign."
Clemenzi, who on Monday had left a voicemail for a Salem News reporter indicating that he was "still and will be" a selectman, read from a prepared statement.
On Tuesday evening, Clemenzi said in his statement that he considered the town employee who filed the MCAD complaint "a very fond and close friend."
"When I learned she had suffered a dog bite, I sent her a text that was an unfortunate attempt at humor and was inappropriate," Clemenzi said. "Shortly thereafter I found out the extent of the injury and sent her another text letting her know I was very concerned over her well being and hoping she didn't take my comment the wrong way. While my initial text was in poor taste, in no way was it ever intended to cause harm and for that I am very, very sorry."
He went on to ask forgiveness "for my lapse in judgment."
As for Jelsma's complaint, he said he had no memory of that but acknowledged that it is possible that it occurred, citing his upbringing.
"I was raised in a culture where hugging and kissing with family members and acquaintances was customary," said Clemenzi, who is of Italian descent. "It is possible it did happen as alleged. I too offer my sincere apology."
Clemenzi's attorney, Leonard Kesten, said earlier Tuesday his client believed the episode had been put behind him after an apology, sexual harassment training and his agreement to stay away from several meetings for a period of time.
"It's not clear to me how this reared up again," Kesten said.
Kesten said Clemenzi had also sent a text within 10 minutes of the initial one, expressing concern and acknowledging he had made light of the injury.
He said that Clemenzi had known the employee for a number of years, after he hired her to care for his elderly mother, and said his client believed the two had a "friendly" relationship.
The next town election is set for May 6.
