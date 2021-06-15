IPSWICH — After junior and senior years filled with delays and inconveniences, it was, possibly, fated that there would be a rain delay at Ipswich High School’s graduation at Crane Beach Tuesday night.
Their ceremony, which was planned during the darkest days of the pandemic, featured two Jumbotrons and a parking lot filled with parents, siblings and friends clapping and “honking” them on.
The graduates and some of their families formed a parade at the high school and then wound their way through the town and out to Crane Beach.
About 20 minutes before 8 p.m., the line of cars, trucks, SUVs, Jeeps, and a motorcycle, festooned with black and orange balloons — one bearing an inflatable tiger and a few others slightly damp plush ones — made their way into the parking lot.
Some of the graduates poked through moonroofs or waved from convertibles or the back of trucks as they rolled along the gravel and past puddles from a downpour minutes earlier. Then the graduates went up to the pavilion to form a more traditional procession down to a stage.
Nature wasn’t completely done with the watering, and a few more drops plopped out of the sky just as the ceremony was about to start. Some ran for umbrellas and administrators decided to wait it out. About 20 minutes later they tried again, calling the graduates back to the pavilion, and at 8:30 p.m. the graduation march began to play.
The valedictory address was delivered by Marianna Mattin, the top-ranked student in the class.
“We’ve had an unprecedented two years,” said Mattin, who praised the “sheer resilience” of her classmates.
She recalled her first experience seeing Claude Monet, first just tiny brush strokes and as she backed up, a bigger picture.
“We get so caught up in our quest for the future ... that we forget what allows that bigger picture to exist,” said Mattin. “Focus too much on what’s ahead and you fail to see what’s right in front of you.”
Emma Kennedy delivered an honors address.
“It just seems to me we never recognize and appreciate the small moments we have with others until they’re gone,” said Kennedy.
She recalled the many things that happened during remote learning that made it bearable, like the teacher who accidentally taught while muted for 40 minutes.
“It was always entertaining to see where people Zoomed in from — whether their job, a moving car, or the shower,” said Kennedy.
For a class that spent a large chunk of their school year on Zoom, the platform also played a role in their graduation. The chorus and orchestra pre-recorded — via Zoom — musical selections that were played. The videos took hours to edit.
Superintendent Brian Blake spoke of his optimism for the future and his belief that they will go on to do great things.
“I am in awe of your resilience,” Blake told the graduates.
He told the class he sees among them facilitators, environmentalists, activists, doers, thinkers, and creators. “I see a future generation of young adults capable of and willing to do hard things,” said Blake.
“Continue to make a difference,” he said. “Live your passions and change the world.”
The second-ranked student in the class, Audrey Berger, delivered the salutatorian address.
“We did it and we did it in one of the strangest years imaginable,” Berger told her classmates.
She recalled some of the lighter moments and urged her classmates to hold onto the emotional memories.
“In five years, in five days, in five minutes, you probably won’t remember this speech, but you’ll remember this day and the way its bittersweet and that’s all that matters,” she said.
Principal Jonathan Mitchell had nothing but praise for the graduates and their families. Mitchell thanked the parents for their work raising the graduates. “I continue to be amazed with how kind, polite and resilient they are,” he said. “They never stop impressing me.”
Mitchell began planning the graduation last fall, when there was no certainty as to when a vaccine would be available or when the state of emergency would be lifted.
He opted to reserve two Jumbotrons.
Months later, it was too late to cancel. And knowing how well last year’s ceremony at the beach had gone, he opted to keep the plan in place for this year.
“One year ago I said I hoped we would never have to hold graduation at the beach again, and yet here we are,” said Mitchell.
