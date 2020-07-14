BEVERLY — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night supporting the effort to declare racism an "on-going public health issue" in the city of Beverly.
The resolution said the City Council will commit to improving the quality of life and health of the city's minority residents and will support the city's efforts to address minority health inequities. The resolution was introduced by councilors Julie Flowers and Estelle Rand and passed by an 8-0 vote.
The eight members of the public who spoke at the meeting, which was held remotely, praised councilors for passing the resolution. Caja Johnson, who at a council meeting last month said she wanted a safe place for her children, said, "Today, I feel even more that place can and will be Beverly."
"I want to say how happy and proud I am," Johnson told councilors. "It feels like an ongoing roller-coaster. We take two steps forward and one step back. But today I feel like we took five steps."
Flowers and Rand said they were inspired to write the resolution by Esther Ngotho, a former candidate for city councilor. Flowers said several other communities in Massachusetts have passed similar resolutions. She said Mayor Mike Cahill and the city's health department are working on a resolution that would actually declare racism as a public health issue, and that this resolution by the council would support that.
"It's a way to recognize work that's being done right now by our mayor and department of health," Flowers said.
The resolution says that racism is "rooted in the foundation of America, and woven into all of the systems and structures of our society, beginning with chattel slavery in 1619." It said the current COVID-19 pandemic, which is killing Black Americans at 2.4 times the rate of white Americans, is "shining a stark light" on the country's long-running health disparities.
The resolution also says the privilege that white Americans experience inhibits them from fully understanding how racism impacts minorities. Seemingly mundane tasks like driving their car or just going to a park "come with risk" to minorities that are not experienced by others, the resolution said.
Through the resolution, the City Council urges "every sector of our society" to declare these disparities as a public health issue and immediately take steps to address social determinants of hea3th such as education, employment, socioeconomic status, and others.
Councilor Tim Flaherty said he supported the resolution and is trying to educate himself on the subject of racism. He said he spoke with his brother-in-law, who is Black, to get his perspective on the resolution.
"In all fairness, we have nine white councilors and a 98 percent white community," Flaherty said. "That's difficult when you're a person of color coming into the community."
Flaherty added that his brother-in-law didn't agree with everything in the resolution. "As much as we want to have tolerance, we have to have tolerance on the other side as well."
Several councilors said they want to make sure that the resolution is not just words and that they follow through with action.
"This is a stepping off point to action," Rand said. "It gives us the impetus to connect with many branches of the community in order to have systemic racism at the front of our minds as a public health problem."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.