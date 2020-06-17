SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott restaurant owner has banned a town Select Board member from his establishment after his bartender said he overheard a conversation critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Wellington Augusto, owner of Mission by the Sea, has banned Don Hause from his restaurant, according to a post written on Facebook. Augusto did not return phone calls from The Salem News.
Hause, meanwhile, denied making the critical comments, also via Facebook. Hause also did not return phone calls from The Salem News.
Meanwhile the restaurant, which earlier in the week fired bartender Erik Heilman for sharing the overheard conversation, has since offered to bring him back.
The controversy started after Heilman posted on the Swampscott 01907 Facebook page about a conversation he overheard involving Hause, a member of the town's Select Board.
"Once they were comfortable and started chatting about life, I witnessed Don talk about the illegitimacy of the BLM civil rights movement," Heilman wrote. "He declared it was nothing but a bunch of 'Liberal bull****'. He continued to say white privilege isn't real and further mocked the protests."
In the post, Heilman acknowledged that he wasn't able to hear every word being said, "but every time I walked over I was dumbfounded by the things I was hearing these people just casually throw around as if nobody could hear them."
He also said he was distraught and unsure of whether to confront them. "In light of not speaking up earlier I thought it was the right thing to do, to inform people of the town of the way this man thinks, and how he acts while out of the public eye," Heilman said.
He later updated the post to say he had been fired, touching off a series of angry comments on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Augusto, who also owns Newburyport's Mission Oak Grill and is attempting to open a restaurant at the site of the old McDonald's on the Beverly waterfront, responded with a post that expressed support for the movement but also said Heilman was fired for violating the privacy of a customer and the restaurant's policy.
The post did little to quell the controversy, which made its way from social media into the traditional media.
In a post Tuesday on his Facebook campaign page, Hause said he and his family "have been disappointed and hurt by the insinuations in the original post by Mr. Heilman and many of the follow up comments by his supporters. None were there that evening and do not know me but have immediately rushed to judgment."
Hause said Heilman heard only part of the conversation, during which, he said, he expressed his opinion that the Black Lives Matter movement was being harmed by rioting and looting.
"At times during the discussion, as I often do, I used humor to defuse the tension of charged topics," Hause said. "Please understand that Mr. Heilman only heard portions of a conversation and his accounting of the event is not accurate; nor is his depiction of me or my views."
"As I have replayed that conversation over in my head over the past few days, I can see where I could have been more sensitive in the manner in which I was expressing my opinion although please understand — at no time did I denigrate minorities, condone violence, nor make any derogatory racial statements," Hause wrote. "It is not what I believe nor who I am."
Hause wrote that he didn't expect to take part in Wednesday's Select Board meeting due to business travel, but offered to schedule a community forum for a later date.
Augusto posted again Tuesday night.
"For decades I have lived by the 'silent service' that is an unspoken code within the industry," Augusto said. "I have operated my restaurants as such and in recent years have made this language part of our handbook. Now is a time for us all to learn that the old way things have always been doesn’t mean it’s how they COULD or SHOULD be. We could and should and CAN do better."
On Wednesday, Heilman said he still believes he did the right thing and praised his former employer.
"I think they did the right thing," Heilman said in a message to a reporter. "I know they stand for the right thing."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.