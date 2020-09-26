MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead restaurant took to social media on Thursday evening to vent frustration over a man they believe is harassing their outdoor dining patrons.
The post came after multiple calls from the owners of Five Corners Kitchen to Marblehead police, demanding that the man be removed from what the restaurant's owners argue is private property during the times they are using the sidewalk for food service.
Five Corners Kitchen, like other restaurants, has been allowed temporary use of sidewalks outside in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But police disagree, saying that the man has a First Amendment right to hold a sign on public property, according to the Marblehead police log recounting of the complaints.
The sign, according to a surveillance photo posted by the restaurant on its Facebook page, reads "Radical Left Maggots: I hate you! I wish you would die! You destroy my country? May you be destroyed first!"
"When human garbage enters your restaurant’s outdoor patio WITHOUT A MASK ON to spew his hate-filled, threatening B.S. to your guests..." the restaurant's Facebook post read. "Apparently it’s his 1st amendment right to 'protest' by our guests who are trying to enjoy their dinners? Does your first amendment right surpass public safety?? Sadly, there is little we can do since our outdoor patio is on 'public property.' Just another fun aspect of operating a restaurant during COVID-19!! PLEASE SHARE!"
The post included the hashtags "#PleaseBailMeOutWhenIPunchHim and "#saverestaurants" and used social media tags in an attempt to get the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker, Salem Congressman Seth Moulton, and U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.
Co-owner Begum Edelman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.
But in responses to comments on the post, she indicated that they are exploring legal options.
Marblehead police reported that the calls from the restaurant began at 5:09 p.m.
The first call reported that the man was walking back and forth with his sign.
Police told the callers that he had a First Amendment right to hold the sign and "to leave him alone."
One of the callers told police that "it is his right to tell" the man "to get off of my property and stop harassing my outdoor diners." Police told the caller that the protester was on public property and that he has no right to tell him to leave whether or not he agreed with the man's sign.
Police reported at 5:15 that the man "is just standing there holding his sign. He is not harassing anyone and not approaching anyone."
About an hour later, someone from the restaurant called again and "was upset" that the man was allowed to "walk through his property and horrify his guests."
Police sent a sergeant to the restaurant. While that was happening, a woman called and told police that she looked up real estate law and that she believes the property is considered private for their use by permit from 4 to 11 p.m.
The woman then called back at 7:10 p.m. asking to press charges against the sign holder. No charges were reported in the log.
Earlier Thursday, just before 8 a.m., a man who called police expressing concerns that he was being targeted because of his political signs was voluntarily taken to Salem Hospital for an evaluation.
The caller, who is familiar to officers, told a dispatcher "he was constantly threatened by radical lefts — 'the ones that burn down buildings and shoot cops.'" The man went on to reference his signs, saying half of the reactions are "gleeful" and half of the people "are cop killers and burn down buildings." He then asked if he had a right "to call in the Proud Boys," a white supremacist group; said he planned to stand in front of homes displaying "BLM signs or Antifa signs;" and said "he expects this department to open fire in legal self-defense."
Based on the man's comments, police called an ambulance for him.
Because of medical privacy laws, police withheld the man's name from their public log.
