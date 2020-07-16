Restaurant to open at North Shore Crossing plaza

BEVERLY — The last vacancy in the North Shore Crossing shopping plaza on Brimbal Avenue is about to be filled.
Rossetti Restaurant has signed a lease for the site and is planning to open in the fall. The restaurant will be run by Christopher Rossetti, who has operated Rossetti Restaurant in Lynn along with his father for the last seven years.
In his application for a liquor license, Rossetti said his restaurant has always been labeled a "neighborhood restaurant, and we absolutely love that, because we love being part of our local community."
North Shore Crossing opened in 2019 and includes 10 businesses, anchored by a Whole Foods Market. The restaurant will fill the final vacancy in the plaza.
Rossetti, who declined to speak for this story, said in his application that he grew up working in a market and a cafe that his father and uncle ran. He then teamed up with his father to open Rossetti Restaurant in Lynn. He said the menu there features both modern and classic Italian food "in an atmosphere that doesn't necessarily feel 'Italian'."
Rossetti said the Beverly restaurant "will incorporate everything that is beloved and successful about our Lynn restaurant, with even more sophisticated and creative additions tailored to the discerning Beverly customer."
The Beverly restaurant will have a total of 152 seats, including 124 inside and 28 outside on a patio. Rossetti said in the application that he plans to employ 40 to 50 people. He is planning to invest $1.4 million in construction, renovation and other costs, according to the application.
