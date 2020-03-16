Restaurants around the North Shore are facing their first true test from COVID-19 as, under order of Gov. Charlie Baker, dining in and hitting the bar is now out of the question.
Baker issued an order Sunday banning on-site consumption of food and alcohol at bars and restaurants across Massachusetts beginning Tuesday, as well as putting an end to gatherings of more than 25 people, outside of grocery stores and pharmacies. On Monday, federal officials urged that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, although this suggestion has not been adopted in Massachusetts as of Monday evening.
The ban prompted some around the North Shore to call for the community to back its food service workers through donations, tipping on take-out orders and more.
Some restaurants were closed or preparing to close Monday as they planned for life without wait service. That included Gulu-Gulu Cafe and Flying Saucer Pizza in downtown Salem, both owned by Steve Feldmann. They were open Monday with a plan to “close things down” that night as they refocused their dining options.
“I do feel Gov. Baker’s decision to do this was the correct decision,” Feldmann said. “That said, it’s going to be incredibly difficult for my staff, and just for everybody, honestly.”
The ban brings a heavy weight to many of Feldmann’s employees who rely on waiting tables and making drinks as their main source of income.
“In the slow season, we have 70 employees. In the high season, we have well over 100,” Feldmann said. “They’ll get a paycheck, but are they going to be able to pay their rent? Are landlords going to kick them to the curb? This is really scary to a lot of people — and this isn’t about men, and this isn’t about all the restaurants in Salem. This is all restaurants in the state.”
Others reacted differently. On Monday, Endicott Grille in Danvers posted on Facebook that they’d remain open for business until Baker personally shut them down. The post was later deleted, as the business announced by mid-Monday afternoon that they’d be “following state rules and closing tomorrow (Tuesday) for everything but take-out only.”
“I understand the ban and get it and get people’s precautions, but I also think before you’re going to shut down every restaurant, you have to have some kind of resolution for how people will make money,” said Dennis Rackauskas, the restaurant’s general manager and author of the post. “It is what it is. It’s a scary situation that’s going on in the world right now, and I get (the public’s) reactions, but life has to go on too.”
Beverly got ahead of Baker’s ban, as Mayor Mike Cahill announced an emergency ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. The ban was due to run until midnight Tuesday, “at which time Gov. Baker’s order will take effect,” an announcement on social media read.
Others are changing how they do business. That includes Century House in Peabody, which has generally enjoyed popularity from the North Shore dine-in crowd. Before Monday, the restaurant didn’t deliver.
“We’re going to offer take-out and delivery for our menu, our full menu,” said business administrator Jane Pezzulo. “We’re taking all the necessary steps to make it work.”
Donation campaigns emerge
Beverly Main Streets was among those around the North Shore who spent Monday launching new initiatives to help restaurant workers. That included the pushing of a new social media hashtag: #TipOnYourTakeOut.
“TipOnYourTakeOut actually came from Craig DeOrio at Fibber McGee’s,” said Gin Wallace, executive director of Beverly Main Streets. “People’s hours are getting cut. They’re losing their jobs as businesses close, and especially the restaurant business now that they can’t sell. Nobody can go into a restaurant in Beverly anymore.”
This also prompted food-service industry supporter OctoCog to re-tool one of its own fundraising efforts — the “Behind You” Emergency Fund — to help those affected by the ban.
“Before this crisis, ‘Behind You’ had focused on food-service employees who had been out of work for four weeks due to illness or injury, and we tried to disperse funds for rent, groceries, whatever,” said Dan Donato, founder and owner of OctoCog. “We felt it was important to do something different and to pivot a little.”
So by Monday afternoon, the fundraiser changed application requirements to cover those affected by the ban and developing COVID-19 crisis, according to Donato. That includes up to $20,000 in donations matched by the organization itself.
“A revised application went live a few hours ago, and people are already applying,” Donato said. “We’re going to work hard to collect funds and disperse them as quickly as we can, and get help to people as fast as we can, because we know they’re not making money effectively today.”
To donate to Behind You, visit BehindYouInc.org.
