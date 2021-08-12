SALEM — A furniture restoration job wrapping up at Shetland Park is proving that old furniture can in fact tell stories.
Joe Vallone stood in the middle of his shop Second Life, a Salem-based furniture finishing and restoration business in Building 4 of Shetland Park, Wednesday afternoon. He looked over a row of five desks that, for as many as 183 years, have been used by Salem’s city councilors, aldermen and other municipal boards that formed, met, and in some cases dissolved over the past two centuries.
The shop has been gradually working on restoring the City Council’s furniture — namely 10 desks and chairs for councilors, and an 11th desk reserved for the city clerk — while the council has been meeting remotely under COVID-19.
“An interesting thing we noticed when we were working on the chairs... some of the chairs have a slightly different leg than the others, and some are wider than the others,” said Vallone, Second Life’s owner. “In the 1920s, tenons were for the most part replaced with dowels (to attach pieces together), because they were easier to use to manufacture furniture.”
The construction of Salem City Hall, in 1836 and 1837, cost $22,878 and that also included all the furniture in the building when it opened on May 31, 1838. It’s the second-oldest active municipal building in the country, after New York City Hall.
So only some of the City Council’s current chairs are originals, dating most likely to the construction of the building, Vallone said. The others were replicas designed to match them, ordered at some point in the 20th century.
In a backroom, woodworker Dan Burgess was comparing small pieces of veneer as he planned out the work on the largest desk of all, the one used today by City Clerk Ilene Simons and the six city clerks that served before her.
“Another interesting thing about this particular desk is it’s entirely made out of pine, except for certain parts of the edge — the crown,” Burgess said. “It allowed for the use of all these veneers, because you really couldn’t cut solid wood to look like that, because the grain is so knotty.”
The councilors’ desks, meanwhile, were a different animal.
“We had to strip off layers of old varnish, gunky... whatever from oils,” Vallone said. “We stripped that all off by hand, washed them all off with solvents, then we sanded everything to get to the wood.”
That wood was then given its distinctive mahogany color and smooth surface via a delicate treatment of aniline dyes, shellac, a pigment glaze filter to block ultraviolet light from bleaching the dye over time, and then four layers of lacquer.
Some pieces of the desks’ decorative features were also damaged or missing, meaning individual pieces of wood — in a couple cases the size of a quarter — were hand-carved to complete the appearance of each desk so they all match.
Each desk, in the end, took more than 30 hours of work, according to Vallone.
The project was started with a City Council appropriation for $18,795 in March, along with about $18,000 more from this year’s city clerk budget to include the desks, according to Simons.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Simons said. “They just came out beautifully.”
There’s some hope that the restoration will continue for all of the remaining City Council furniture — the curved desks, the benches used by the public along the edges of the room, and more.
Both Simons and Vallone said they hope the relationship continues going forward, so the rest of the furniture can be “brought back to life,” as Simons said.
“Every time he comes, he could spend so much time in the council chambers explaining all the details to me,” Simons said. “They were definitely a good find, to have them work on the furniture. They really did an outstanding job.”
