SALISBURY — Cash registers at a pair of local retail marijuana stores were ringing again after a long break Tuesday morning.
Although liquor stores were allowed to remain open during Gov. Charlie Baker’s initial stay-at-home advisory in mid-March, retail marijuana stores have had to sit out the COVID-19 crisis.
Phase 1 of Baker’s plan to reopen the state’s economy officially began Monday and allows retail marijuana stores like those owned by Alternative Therapies Group in Salem, Salisbury and Amesbury to offer curbside pick up.
ATG President Dan Talbot said Tuesday that ATG shops in Salisbury and Amesbury along with his company’s Salem location officially reopened for curbside service on Tuesday.
“There are a lot of happy faces and there has been a pent-up demand,” Talbot said.
Customers must order online at atgcannabis.com before picking up their items and ATG will have to follow strict safety protocols, moving forward, he said.
“We notify the customer, they come into the lot and they let us know that they are there,” Talbot said. “Then we send them a text or an email and they come up.”
All transactions will take place in the check-in vestibule sections at the front of the Salisbury and Amesbury stores.
“We will conduct all of the transactions there so it is really safe,” Talbot said. “There is no one waiting in line and everyone is waiting in their cars. Once they get the word from us, they can make their purchase.”
Talbot said he believes the curbside pickup model will continue for the next three weeks.
“As long as the data holds, then we will be able to open for in-store browsing at a limited capacity in Phase 2,” he said. “The (state) Cannabis Control Commission also provided some guidance to go along with the governor’s and it is all common sense stuff. Transactions have to be conducted within view of a security camera in this initial phase and things like that. Just some basic common sense.”
Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said Tuesday ATG prepared well for a successful reopening.
“They have some new technology that is going to allow them to modify there curbside pickup,” Fowler said.
Talbot said ATG has managed to hold onto all of its employees who were laid off during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We were able to call everybody back,” Talbot said. “The staff are giddy and it has been really nice, especially after not seeing a lot of people for months. Everybody is just ready to get back to work. That has been a real bright spot in this whole thing, seeing the staff again and everybody is really happy.”
ATG opened its Salisbury location at 107 Elm St. in September and paid the town $86,045 in a 3% excise tax on its first three months of revenue. (ATG’s Amesbury location at 49 Macy St. only opened a few weeks before Baker’s advisory took effect and no numbers have been reported as of yet.)
“It’s good to have the revenue flowing again and I think the towns will be happy to have that money flowing back in,” Talbot said.
ATG was able to keep its medical marijuana dispensary in Salem open during the coronavirus shutdown; the state also granted its final approval of its medical marijuana licenses for Amesbury and Salisbury during the break, according to Talbot.
“We hope to open for medical patients, probably in a month or so,” Talbot said. “So, that is good news.”
