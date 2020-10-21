BEVERLY — Three retired Beverly police officers have taken out a large billboard featuring the controversial Thin Blue Line flag.
The billboard went up last week at the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, visible to people as they drive into Beverly from Salem. It depicts a likeness of the American flag with a blue line across the middle, which has been viewed as either a symbol of support for police or a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The billboard includes a line at the bottom indicating it was paid for by Lt. Robert Young, Sgt. Robert Beaulieu and Capt. William Terry, “retired Beverly police officers & citizens.”
Beaulieu said the billboard is meant to support police officers and is not intended to offend anyone.
“It has nothing to do with race,” he said. “It’s just law and order. If we don’t have law and order in the country then everything turns into chaos.”
Beaulieu said the Thin Blue Line flag represents the line between life and death that police officers walk every day and their role of separating “the good from the bad.” It also serves as a memorial for police officers who died in the line of duty, he said.
“It’s nothing to do with race whatsoever,” Beaulieu said. “We’re just supporting the guys.”
Hilary Robinson, vice present of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP, said the billboard is “hurtful” to people of color. She said Blue Lives Matter banners and Thin Blue Line flags have been used as a “counter response” to the Black Lives Matter movement since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May.
Robinson said that when she sees a Black Lives Matter sign, especially in a predominantly white area like the North Shore, she feels supported as a person of color. When she sees a Thin Blue Line flag or Blue Lives Matter sign, “I feel the opposite.”
“It’s an assertion of the right of blue lives, or police, as though it’s a kind of an opposite of Black Lives Matter,” she said. “It just doesn’t make historical sense. There’s not in any way a persecution of police officers in our history that makes it even remotely analogous to what’s happened to Black Americans.”
“It’s just unfortunate that we’ve got two kinds of symbols that act like they’re opposing ends of the same spectrum,” Robinson said. “They aren’t.”
Robinson said the North Shore chapter of the NAACP, which was chartered in July, is urging people who oppose the billboard to take action by supporting a police reform bill that is under consideration in the Massachusetts Legislature.
“It’s important that we recognize the emotional pain (of the billboard),” she said. “As a person of color it’s hard to see those things. But there is concrete action we can take as citizens, and that is to support this bill.”
Beaulieu said about 20 people contributed to the cost of the billboard, including other retired Beverly officers and citizens. He said the billboard includes the names of the three retired officers because Clear Channel Outdoor, the company that rents out the billboards, requires that they indicate who paid for them. He declined to say how much the billboard costs. It will be up for 30 days, he said.
A spokesman for Clear Channel Outdoor did not return a message for comment.
