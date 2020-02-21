BEVERLY — The Beverly Retirement Board voted unanimously Thursday night to reject former City Councilor Don Martin’s request to buy into the city’s retirement system.
Martin had asked the board to allow him to “buyback” 22 of his years of service as a city councilor, saying he was unaware that he could have been making payments toward a pension during his time on the council.
The Retirement Board voted 5-0 to turn down Martin’s request. Chairman Rick Pierce said the board was advised by its attorney that Martin could not buy back his years of service because he was never a member of the retirement system.
Even if the board had approved the request, it would have been denied by the state’s Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission, Pierce said.
“We feel bad for Donny, but we can’t do anything about it,” Pierce said. “Our hands are tied.”
Martin could not be reached for comment.
Martin, 58, served for 24 years as the Ward 5 city councilor before losing his reelection bid to Kathleen Feldman last November. On Jan. 28, he wrote a letter to the Retirement Board saying he only recently became aware that he could have been contributing to the city’s retirement system.
Martin said he assumed he could not join the city’s retirement system because he was already a member of the state’s retirement system. He has worked for the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development for 28 years.
City councilors have 90 days from the time they are sworn in to join the Beverly Retirement System. Pierce said Martin had the opportunity to join each time he was elected.
If the board had approved his request, Martin could have paid the retirement system the amount that he would have paid for 22 years, plus interest. He would have then been eligible to collect a city pension when he turned 60.
It is unclear how much that pension would have been. The current salary for a city councilor is $11,733.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
