Revised Pine Street plans met by resistance

DANVERS — A revised multi-family housing project for 141 Pine St., adjacent to the historic Rebecca Nurse Homestead, still drew criticism from neighbors during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Monday.
Developers have scaled down the project from a three-story building housing 29 apartments to 12 two-bedroom townhomes spread across four buildings. But the board continued the hearing to March 16, amid concerns the new plan was still too dense and could hurt the character of the adjacent historic property.
"Obviously, we've been bombarded with phone calls, letters, Facebook blowing up, so we know the opinion of the town and the people in the town," said ZBA member Rebecca Kilborn during the meeting.
Danvers attorney Nancy McCann, who represents the developers, said the new plan better conforms with the property's underlying residential zoning.
"We think those (revised plans) address the issues that we heard in the original plan," she said, in a meeting televised by Danvers Community Access Television, "specifically density, massing, height and parking."
Kilborn liked the revised plans better than the old ones, and she liked a residential development instead of commercial or industrial one. But she wanted to see the distances between the buildings and the property line consistent with residential zoning. And that, she said, may mean fewer buildings. She was also concerned about the lack of visitor parking.
"That probably means there are too many units on that site," Kilborn said.
ZBA member Kenneth Scholes said he would be on the fence voting in favor of the plans if it had been seven townhomes instead of 12.
Building Inspector Richard Maloney said on Tuesday it was his impression from the board's comments that while the property already had a nonconforming commercial use, the board was not swayed and would like to see a project of six residences, which would be allowed under the current zoning.
The developers have proposed two three-apartment "triplex" buildings and one two-apartment duplex. Each of these buildings would have have two bedrooms, and each apartment would have a single-car garage.
A commercial building toward Pine Street would be replaced with a four-unit building, each containing smaller two-bedroom units. Plans do not show garages in this building.
In total, the project would have 24 bedrooms. The original plan had 29.
Developers are seeking a finding from the ZBA to substitute an existing nonconforming commercial use in a residential zoning district, for another nonconforming use of multifamily buildings. The property has previously been a landscaping business, offices and outdoor storage.
At a ZBA hearing on Jan. 27, the board said it could not support plans for the three-story apartment building, with ZBA member Robert Cignetti likening it to "Noah's Ark." For a reason not spelled out Monday, Cignetti recused himself at the start of the hearing.
Residents are concerned the housing project would be too tall, come too close to the property line, and impinge on the seclusion of the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, which sees thousands of visitors a year. Rebecca Nurse was a victim of the 1692 witch hysteria in Salem Village. There were also concerns a housing development so close to the property might hurt the homestead as a sought-after location for film productions.
Former Selectman David McKenna, a founding member of the Danvers Alarm List, a Revolutionary War reenactment group, raised concerns about a retaining wall treading too close to the property.
"This is going to be awfully close to our property line," said McKenna, who worried about how the wall might impact the trees and the slope that form a buffer between the properties.
"I still think this is a little too much density for what is being proposed," McKenna said.
Last month, McCann asked for a continuance so that developers, members of the Thomson family, could come back with new plans. The Thomsons have an agreement to purchase the property from the Susan M. Prentiss Trust.
The 1.14-acre triangular shaped lot is wedged between the homestead to the south, the Danvers Rail Trail to the north and Pine Street to the east. At present, there is a commercial building at the front of the lot and a commercial garage in back.
Affordability question
As far as affordable housing goes, McCann said she met with the town's Affordable Housing Trust last week. They initially discussed a cash donation in lieu of creating affordable housing. But the trust asked developers to create an off-site affordable two-bedroom unit for rent at 70% of the area's median income for the next 15 years.
McCann said the project would not trigger the town's inclusionary housing requirements. In the original 29-unit plan, developers had offered three affordable units.
A letter from the trust's chairman, Selectman Gardner Trask, stated the trust voted 5-2 to accept the off-site affordable apartment, and that the ZBA should consider the trust's decision when making its recommendation.
