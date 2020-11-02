SALEM — The Salem Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding a recent series of fires at the Salem Heights apartments.
There have been multiple dumpster fires at the two-building development, including two last week, on Monday and Thursday.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the culprit.
While the fires have not caused major damage, they have been a problem for tenants. The high-rise complex houses a mix of low to moderate income residents, many of whom have had to evacuate while the fires were being extinguished.
Anyone with information is being urged to call 1-800-682-9229. Calls are confidential.
The amount of the reward, which is offered through the state Arson Watch Reward Program, will be based on the extent of information given.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.