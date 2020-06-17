MARBLEHEAD — An animal rights group is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a turtle and a rabbit with a crossbow earlier this month on a trail near West Shore Drive in Marblehead.
The California-based Animal Defense Fund announced the reward in a press release on Wednesday.
Police were called to a path that runs along an abandoned railroad spur between the electric substation and the Tower School back on June 1 after a wood turtle was found with an arrow in it.
The turtle was sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center, the Turtle Rescue League, in Southborough, where workers have named it Timmy. The turtle is recovering.
A few days later, on June 4, police were called about a rabbit with an arrow in it. The rabbit ran off before it could be scooped up and taken to a vet.
Marblehead police Chief Robert Picariello called the incidents "downright mean and very troubling."
The organization points to Massachusetts' recently-updated animal cruelty law, which calls for up to seven years in prison for someone convicted of the charge.
The group also praised the town's police department for taking the matter seriously.
“Just like our companion animals who share our homes, wildlife animals are sentient beings who deserve strong legal protections,” the group's executive director, Stephen Wells, said in a press release announcing the reward. They urged anyone with information to contact Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.
