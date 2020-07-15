BEVERLY — It's been more than a decade since the Beverly Fire Department has had a ladder truck. Now the city has come up with a million dollar solution for what fire officials say has long been a problem.
The City Council on Monday night approved a request by Mayor Mike Cahill to issue a $1.3 million loan order to buy a new ladder truck. The Fire Department has not had one since 2009, instead relying on two trucks known as Quints, which double as a pumper truck and a ladder truck.
Fire Chief Paul Cotter said the Quints were thought to be more cost effective because they can perform the functions of both trucks. A pumper truck is designed to start fighting the fire immediately, while a ladder truck crew's first mission is to search for people and ventilate the building, he said.
But over the years, Cotter said the number of firefighters on each Quint had gradually been reduced from six to three due to staffing cuts. That meant that the firefighters had to immediately focus on fighting the fire and sometimes wait to perform search-and-rescue and other key tasks.
"When you pull up with one truck with three people they're not even thinking of ventilation," Cotter said. "They'll try to go in and put the fire out because that's the quickest way to save people."
When the city gets the new ladder truck, the department will cover the city with three pumper trucks and the ladder truck staffed with three firefighters each, he said.
"It's fantastic," Cotter said. "When we lost the straight ladder 11 years ago, it just wasn't good."
Cotter said the Fire Department will be able to adequately staff the ladder truck because the city has increased the number of firefighters in recent years with the help of grant money. There are now 68 firefighters, including the chief.
"We were down to 60 about 10 years ago," he said.
Cotter said many people think the main purpose of a ladder truck is to reach the top floors of tall buildings. The new ladder truck's reach will be 2 feet more than one of the Quint trucks, but the main reason the city needs the ladder truck is for the search-and-rescue function, he said.
The ladder truck is also 8,000 pounds lighter than a Quint because it doesn't have a pump and is not carrying 500 gallons of water, Cotter said. That means the ladder truck can carry all of the emergency equipment, including extrication tools.
The ladder truck will replace the city's older Quint truck, which is 24 years old. Both of the city's Quints are currently being repaired and are out of service. The department is currently using a ladder truck borrowed from the Boston Fire Department.
Cotter said it's not unusual for fire departments to borrow trucks from other departments. Beverly and Salem have borrowed from each other in the past, he noted.
"It's not neglect by the city when it comes to these vehicles going down (for repairs)," he said. "This happens all the time. It's amazing that we've gotten 24 years out of that one truck."
Cotter noted that the extra firefighters and ladder truck are needed because the city has experienced lots of new growth, particularly in the number of taller buildings on Rantoul Street.
Cotter said it could take up to 10 months before the ladder truck is built and delivered to Beverly. The City Council approved a loan authorization for the truck on Monday, but the mayor said the city is actually planning to pay for the truck out of the city's "free cash" reserves and not by borrowing.
Cahill said he asked for the loan authorization because that will allow the city to legally order the truck now and not have to wait until the free cash reserves are certified by the state later in the year.
"This method would allow us to order the truck up to five months sooner and ultimately avoid paying any borrowing costs," Cahill wrote in a letter to councilors.
The council voted 9-0 in favor of the request.
"Obviously this is a great need for our safety," Councilor Tim Flaherty said.
