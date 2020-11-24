DANVERS — Town officials have begun the process of taking back town-owned public access to the Danvers River after they say a homeowner unlawfully encroached on it.
During a meeting Monday night of the River Committee, Danvers Select Board Member Gardner Trask said the Conservation Commission, River Committee, Army Corps of Engineers and town counsel will all need to be involved in the process.
“The town will have to coordinate to determine the right course of action," Trask said. "There is obvious encroachment, but we have to repair it in a way that won’t make the shoreline worse.”
At issue are what River Committee members discussed as examples of property violations by the owner of 107 Bradstreet Ave. Town assessors records show the owner as Joseph Skomurski Sr.
Andrea Daley, a Town Meeting member from precinct 3, said 107 Bradstreet Ave. sits next to one of the town’s points of access to the Danvers River. Daley said because Bradstreet Avenue is approximately 50 feet wide, the right of way to the waterfront should be about the same width. But Daley said Skomurski erected fences on either side of the sign that designates the right of way, giving the appearance that public access to the water is only about five feet wide.
Daley also said the town-owned land there has been filled in, making the gradual slope of land into the water steeper.
River Committee member Joseph Maribito said during the meeting that he visited 107 Bradstreet Ave. and noticed that the owner made several “improvements on his property, but it isn't actually his property, it is the town’s.”
While there is a sign posted by the town which designates the area as a right of access to the water, Maribito said some of the rubble and debris from construction and changes that have been made make it appear as though residents are not allowed in the area.
“i don't know if you go backwards, but that's not OK,” he said.
Trask acknowledged during the meeting that the violations have potentially been occurring for a few years, but "no matter how long a property owner may have encroached on a piece of own property, it always remains town property."
Before taking any action, Trask said the town must have a land survey done at the property to determine the proper boundaries. The town applied for a $15,000 grant from the state which would cover the cost of the survey, Trask said. If the town is not selected for the grant, it will need to come up with a different source of funding.
He said the process of taking back the land will be a slow one.
“As the town of Danvers always does, we do it in a methodical manner without trying to shame people or have it tried in the court of public opinion,” Trask said during the meeting.
Daley said she would love to see the fences removed before the spring.
“People should be able to sit there with a couple of lawn chairs and enjoy the water,” Daley said.
