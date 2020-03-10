After working in the corporate world and then starting her own marketing company, Molly Merluzzi decided it was time to do something that would move her further in the direction of being "my authentic Molly."
Merluzzi wrote a business plan for a podcast geared toward women and came up with the name "Riveting Broads." The plan sat on her computer for nearly two years. Then she met Jacquelyn Richard.
"I just loved her energy and her candor and her philosophy on the world and business," Merluzzi said. "I asked her boldy, 'Would you be interested in pursuing this with me?'"
After launching in June 2019, the Riveting Broads podcast with Merluzzi and Richard as co-hosts has more than 9,000 subscribers. On Friday, the podcast partners are expanding their brand to include a live event called the Riveting Broads Summit.
The all-day event, which is co-hosted by the nonprofit Miranda's Hearth, will be held at the Lynn Museum and feature speakers, panel discussions, workshops, music, food and live art.
"We're just so grateful," Merluzzi said of the podcast's success. "It's sort of a dream."
Merluzzi, 33, and Richard, 31, both grew up on the North Shore, Merluzzi in Beverly and Richard in Peabody. Their podcast model consists of inviting in a "compelling woman" to talk about topics that "you're not supposed to talk about at cocktail parties," Merluzzi said, such as sexuality, gender, race and identity.
Richard and Merluzzi said they are not experts and don't claim to have all the answers. In fact, admitting what you don't know is a hallmark of their approach, as well as acknowledging their "blind spot" as white women.
"We're saying vulnerability is strength," Richard said.
Guest have included Moyzen Joan Amaral of of the Zen Center North Shore; Alyse Grimm of Things To Do In Salem; Ajna Pisani, a transformative coach and psychotherapist in Beverly; Beverly City Councilor and minister Julie Flowers; and Jenny Pullen, co-founder of Good Night Fatty's in Salem.
For Richard, the podcast is an extension of her business philosophy. She started the Next Gen Network, which is designed for "socially conscious" professionals and emphasizes "genuine connection" rather than sales, according to its website.
"We say, 'Leave your sales pitch at home and just be yourself and connect authentically and you'll bring in business that way,'" Richard said.
Merluzzi and Richard said they would like to continue to grow their podcast audience and try to turn it into a full-time job, with sponsors and merchandise generating revenue (there is no cost to subscribe). They said the podcast has filled in a void in the vast media landscape, which too often features conversations about women instead of with women.
"There's an appetite for this type of conversation," Richard said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
What: Riveting Broads Summit
When: Friday, March 13, 9 a.m.
Where: Lynn Museum, 590 Washington St., Lynn
Cost: Tickets range from $15 to $130
Information: www.rivetingbroads.com/events
