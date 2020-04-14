Rolling rally sends Danvers High grad off to boot camp

DANVERS — A rolling rally of about 60 cars rode down Loris Road on a windy, rainy Monday afternoon for Robbie Murphy as the 2019 Danvers High graduate got set to head off to boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on Tuesday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be six months before Murphy's family and friends can see him again. In fact, with the need to keep apart to prevent the spread of the virus, Murphy had not seen his friends in person for some time other than to text with them.
The 19-year-old Murphy said he was surprised and touched by the gesture of so many and was at a loss for words. He is the son of Mindy and Bob Murphy and older brother to Megan, 17, a junior at Danvers High.
Murphy credited his sister for helping organize the surprise rally, which included a police escort.
"It means a lot," he said. "It's very touching doing this on a lousy day with everything going on."
A former lineman for the Danvers High football team, Murphy said he was glad to see his former head coach, Ryan Nolan, there on Monday as well as Danvers High assistant principal Sean Emberley and longtime athletic trainer Amanda Porter among the participants.
Murphy wound up dislocating his elbow playing football on Senior Night in October 2018. That injury could have put his military career on hold, but he credited Porter with helping him recover from the injury so he could fulfill his dream of joining the military.
He plans to train for the military police and work with security forces.
"This is what he's always wanted to do," his mother said on Tuesday after dropping him off early at a deserted Logan Airport.
She said her son will have to go into quarantine for 14 days when he arrives. He was supposed to leave a week ago, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The family thought it would be some time before he left. But a few days later Murphy learned he'd be leaving on the morning of April 14.
After graduating from Danvers High last year, Murphy had been attending Bridgewater State University while waiting to go into the Air National Guard. He got word last summer he was cleared for military duty, his mother said. When he got his orders that he would leave in April, he didn't return to Bridgewater for the spring semester.
It's now likely the family won't see him again until September or early October.
Mindy Murphy said the cars, some with banners and flags, staged at the parking lot of 75 Sylvan St. on Monday, less than a mile away, before heading to the family's home.
"I can't even tell you the amount of people that came out. It was unbelievable," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.