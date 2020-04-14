Rolling rally sends Danvers High grad off to boot camp

The Murphy family of Danvers watches a rolling sendoff for Robbie Murphy, 19 (second from right), Monday afternoon as the 2019 Danvers High graduate gets set to head off to boot camp at Lackland Air Force base. A parade of dozens of cars came by the family home. Also greeting the drive-by well wishers were (from left) Robbie's sister Megan, mom Mindy, dad Bob and the family dog, Bailey.