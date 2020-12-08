BEVERLY — The state Department of Correction on Friday denied James Carver's request for medical parole from his life sentence for the Elliott Chambers rooming house fire that killed 15 people in 1984.
DOC Commissioner Carol Mici said in her decision Carver, 56, though he uses a wheelchair, is neither terminally ill nor permanently incapacitated — evidenced, she said, by an incident in June in which he attacked a corrections officer by hitting him in the chest, wrapping his legs around the officer's legs and grabbing the officer's wrist.
"Mr. Carver's failure to acknowledge responsibility for his crime, and the recent June 20 incident wherein he assaulted an officer (at Old Colony Correctional Center) strongly illustrate that he is not permanently incapacitated, and further demonstrate that Mr. Carver remains a threat to public safety," Mici wrote in a letter denying Carver's request for medical parole.
Carver's attorney, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, indicated that she intends to appeal the decision. She blamed the Essex District Attorney's office a second time for the outcome.
"I am confident that the Superior Court will do the right thing as they have in the past over the objection of the Essex County District Attorney," Sullivan-Puccini said in an email.
Carver, 56, was convicted in 1989 of second-degree murder and arson and was sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors argued, and a jury found, that Carver was motivated by jealousy over his former girlfriend seeing someone new.
The fire was one of the deadliest in state history. Fourteen people died in the fire and a 15th died in the hospital soon after. Among the victims was a 9-year-old boy visiting his grandmother.
Julie Nickerson Conlon, the older sister of that child, also lost another brother and her grandmother in the fire. Conlon, who now lives in Maine, said she was glad to hear Carver won't be released.
"He needs to stay there until his last breath is taken," said Conlon on Monday. "He gave the people in that building no choice when they took their last breaths."
Carver has made repeated challenges to his conviction, continuing to maintain that he was not the person who set newspapers on fire at the entrances to the rooming house, which was located at the corner of Rantoul and Elliott streets in Beverly, now the site of a CVS. A memorial was put up at that location.
In court filings he has argued that investigators failed to consider other potential culprits.
Carver is eligible to seek parole through the traditional parole process, but he has not requested a hearing at this point.
Mici said in her letter that Carver has taken part in a "moderate" amount of prison programs aimed at rehabilitation, most of which took place 20 years ago.
And while most of his disciplinary issues were also some years ago, the incident in June was specifically cited in the letter.
That incident appears to have occurred shortly after Carver spent about a month at Bridgewater State Hospital in May.
"This incident reflects that Mr. Carver is not so debilitated that he does not pose a risk to public safety," Mici wrote.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||