Hundreds of people turned up to Long Beach in Gloucester for a frigid Saturday morning dip in an effort to eradicate polio worldwide.
Rotary District 7930, which includes groups from eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, organizes the annual event, dubbed “Freezin’ for a Reason,” each year. This Saturday marked the plunge’s 10th anniversary. Over the decade, the district has raised nearly $875,000 for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which works to provide polio vaccines across the world and matches two to one the plungers’ donation.
The 248 registered fundraisers collected pledges for $87,464.79 from 1,176 donors if they took the plunge.
At 11 a.m., the crowd of Rotarians raced into the 40-degree ocean, splashed around, and quickly ran back to shore to congregate outside Cape Ann Motor Inn. There, other Rotary members provided the brave swimmers with hot beverages and doughnuts.
With warm drinks in hand, members of the Ipswich High School Interact Club, Rotary’s club for 12- to 18-year-olds, were regrouping before saying their good-byes for the day.
“Each year, we have a friendly competition with the Manchester Essex high school to see who can raise the most money,” said club captain and Ipswich High senior Kayla Laddin. “I didn’t see them around, so I guess that means we won this year.”
Once warmed up, people headed down Rockport Road to wait for a CATA bus to take them back to the Long Beach parking lot a quarter mile away, where swimmers had parked. In line, Lauren Grymek, a member of the Melrose Rotary, laughed with her friends about her daredevil morning.
“It was my first time doing it,” she explained. “I’m new to the Rotary, and I thought this would be a fun thing to do for a good cause. I’ll definitely do it again next year.”
By noon, the packed parking lot was nearly emptied. A shivering Susan Rochwarg, a member of the North Andover Rotary, was one of the last people to return to their cars.
“Usually, (the Rotary groups) do events that benefit our communities,” she said, “so this event is special because we’re doing something to benefit the world. It’s beautiful to have all the groups come together to do a big event like this.”
