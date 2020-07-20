DANVERS — Three drivers suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a crash on Route 114 in Danvers Monday morning.
The crash, which occurred just before 8:30 a.m. near Cemetery Road, involved a Dodge Durango SUV, a Dodge Nitro SUV and a Honda Civic sedan, Danvers Police Capt. James Lovell said.
Photos from the scene show the Nitro on its roof, the Durango behind it with heavy front end damage and the Civic on a different part of the roadway with front and side damage.
Lovell said the drivers were taken to Beverly, Salem and Lahey Burlington hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Traffic had to be detoured off of that section of Route 114, west of Routes 1 and 95, while police, fire and EMTs worked at the scene.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.