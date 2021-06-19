Roy named executive director of Beverly Housing Authority

BEVERLY — The Beverly Housing Authority has selected its second-in-command as its new executive director.
Debra Roy, who started with the housing authority 19 years ago and has served as deputy director for the last three years, has taken over the top job from Susan Carleton, who retired in April.
"I'm very excited," Roy said. "It quite a challenge for sure, but I'm really looking forward to continuing to work with the staff and continue to improve housing in Beverly."
The Beverly Housing Authority operates 646 state and federally funded units throughout the city for low-income residents, including seniors, families, and people with disabilities. It also manages the Section 8 voucher program that subsidizes rents for people living in other apartments in the city.
Roy, 57, began working for the Beverly Housing Authority in 2002 when she was hired as director of administration and finance. She became deputy director three years and ago and served as interim executive director after Carleton retired. Roy's salary as executive director is $142,615.
Nancy Marino, vice chair of the Beverly Housing Authority's board of commissioners, said the board interviewed five finalists for the position out of about 20 applicants.
"We're thrilled with Deb," Marino said. "She has a lot of years of experience, especially on the finance side, so we have continuity there."
Roy, who lives in Lynn, said she has always had a "soft spot" for Beverly because her mother grew up here. She said the most immediate challenge is catching up on maintenance that was deferred due to the pandemic, when the maintenance staff wasn't allowed to go into the units except for emergency repairs.
The agency is also undertaking several projects, including new elevators at Garden City Towers, new roofs and bulkheads at the Story Avenue apartments, and new roofs and windows at the Roger Conant apartments. Roy said the housing authority is hoping to start a major $2.5 million modernization project at the Balch Street apartments by early next year.
"This is going to be a very busy year for my staff," Roy said. The housing authority has 23 people on staff, including maintenance and administration.
Roy said the waiting list for housing continues to be in the one- to five-year range, and even longer for Section 8 housing.
Kevin Kelly, president of the Beverly Tenants Association and a member of the board of commissioners, said none of the other candidates for the job "even came close" to Roy. Kelly said Roy combines knowledge of the state and federal funding system with empathy for residents and employees.
"Residents are always looking for that personal touch when an executive director can call them by their first name and know the situation or if they're in need of something," Kelly said. "That's what we get with Deb. Her reputation for the last 20 years has been stellar."
