SALEM — He did it for Miss Salem.
Wearing bib 26561, central Salem resident Hector Gonzalez finished the 26-mile Boston Marathon on Monday with a time just shy of six hours — 5 hours, 59 minutes and 42 seconds.
Gonzalez was running for his daughter Elivette “Eli” Garcia, the wish she received from the Make-A-Wish Foundation while battling a mysterious Lupus diagnosis, and the wish another child battling a severe or terminal disease is now requesting.
Garcia, who is 20 today, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2014 after becoming seriously ill during the memorial services of a loved one, she explained. She’s also a 2020 graduate of Salem High and represented Salem at the state level of last year’s Miss Universe competitions.
“Stress is one of the biggest activators of my disease, and obviously, that was a stressful situation,” Garcia said. “I started coughing up blood at the memorial, just wasn’t feeling good.”
Lupus is a disease responsible for kicking a body’s immune system into overdrive, according to the National Institutes of Health (bit.ly/3GVuAWV). The system begins attacking healthy body tissue, leading to inflammation and in some cases permanent tissue damage.
The disease is believed to be hereditary, Garcia explained. That presented an issue for her diagnosis.
“They say it’s hereditary, but no one in our family has it,” Garcia said. “I didn’t think it was as severe as what it turned out to be.”
The impacts on Garcia’s life are easy to measure but hard to explain. Her body can go from healthy to visiting the hospital with little warning, introducing a layer of unpredictability to everything, she explained.
“Things just change so drastically,” she said. “I remember just a month ago, talking about kidney transplants. (The doctor) was like, ‘you don’t need to worry about that.’ Then a week ago, she’s talking to us about how that definitely needs to be in ‘the back of your minds, because the medications aren’t working.’”
Garcia became eligible for and received a “wish” through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a wide-reaching nonprofit organization that supports children and young adults battling severe illnesses through making otherwise-impossible wishes come true.
Delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic, the family traveled to Waikiki, a vacation destination in Honolulu, Hawaii. They did so just as Garcia also started interning with the organization as a double-major in psychology and sociology at U-Mass Boston.
“Last summer was definitely ... I don’t know how to explain it,” said Garcia, who helped coordinate wishes for other recipients. “It felt good to give back and see behind the scenes, how my wish was granted.”
Garcia plans to return to the organization as an intern this summer and hopes to work on medical outreach, she explained.
In the meantime, Garcia’s father is running to back other wishes. .
“It takes $12,500 to grant the wish. My goal is to get $15,000 to grant a wish and then a little extra,” Gonzalez said. “Once we went on the Hawaii trip, it gave us our life back in a sense. She felt a lot better, confident, more comfortable. The whole family felt a lot better, and I think it helped her to compete in Miss Massachusetts.”
Gonzalez has raised $5,016 as of press deadline Wednesday. To donate, visit bit.ly/41pZu1O.
