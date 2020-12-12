SALEM — Jerry Ryan is moving forward with an appeal of the Ward 6 election trial, questioning whether Salem properly handled the election and the subsequent recount.
Ryan lost the 2019 Ward 6 council race to current Councilor Megan Riccardi by one vote. A recount and an appeal of the results in Lawrence Superior Court earlier this year both affirmed the outcome.
Much of the trial focused on the case of one eligible voter who, as polls closed, was denied access to a ballot for lack of proper identification. That voter was expected to vote for Ryan, which would have caused the election to result in a tie had he been allowed to vote.
But the judge sided with the city, validating Riccardi's election. The following day, Ryan announced plans to appeal — not to overturn the ruling, but to send the case to the Massachusetts Appeals Court for a review of how Salem's elections office handled the situation on the day of the election.
Ryan's attorney, Mary-Ellen Manning, filed a notice of appeal on Jan. 21, prompting the court to assemble a record of the trial. More court filings have taken place in recent weeks.
"It took so long because she (Manning) was waiting for a record to be put together," said Salem city solicitor Beth Rennard.
In her filing, Manning wrote that the city "rejected four absentee ballots but admitted that it did not deliver them to the recount," and that the city "also admitted to improperly curing (fixing) facially invalid absentee ballot material by changing the name or address so that the applications would match the envelopes on the voter list."
"It is appellant's position that ballots were counted that shouldn't have been and that ballots that should have counted were not counted, calling the outcome of the election into doubt, a series of errors that is bound to be repeated each election," Manning wrote.
Because the election had a one-vote margin, a single absentee ballot changed, added or removed could have changed the outcome.
Manning requested that the state's Supreme Judicial Court take up the case, and wrote that the city needs "to be schooled on the application of the voter identification requirements in municipal elections; the necessity to minimize fraud in absentee balloting by following the law on signature matching; the importance of allowing registered voters to vote, as long as they get to the polls on time; and the value of putting each citizen's franchise first and getting the count, and the recount, right."
Manning also made reference to the challenges happening in courts across the country of the Nov. 3 presidential election results.
"All matters, both large and small, raised in the area of election irregularities and voter disenfranchisement are always a matter of great public interest," Manning wrote, "but especially now given the election disputes on the national stage, and all matters raised herein are best served by final resolution by the Supreme Judicial Court."
In the city's response, municipal law attorney Lauren Goldberg said Ryan and Manning are trying "to sensationalize actions taken at a municipal election over one year ago for his own personal gain. To that end, the statement of facts in the appellant's petition is comprised primarily of hyperbole, empty rhetoric, and mischaracterization of the evidence."
Goldberg managed the recount on the city's behalf and later led the city's defense in the nine-day trial.
"Despite ample opportunity to present his challenges, the appellant (Ryan) was unable to demonstrate that the city engaged in any wrongdoing that would change the result, and his opponent was sworn into office on Jan. 9, 2020," Goldberg wrote. "Now, with just one year remaining in the two-year term of office, the appellant seeks to have this court overturn the results of a bygone election to 'school' the city's election officials as to how to perform their duties."
Goldberg further noted that the city has "since conducted three elections, including a presidential election with a record high turnout, without a single allegation of wrongdoing."
Asked what comes next, Manning said both sides "have briefs we have to write on the process. We write our brief, they write their brief. The question now is whether it's going to be before the appellate court or the Supreme Judicial Court."
Manning said her brief isn't due until Feb. 19, 2021, "although it may get done sooner than that."
Riccardi joined the recount and following Superior Court trial as an intervener to protect her seat. As she isn't a party to the ongoing appeal beyond the fact that it ultimately concerns her one-vote win over Ryan, she declined to comment for this story.
