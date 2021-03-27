PEABODY — When students return to the Captain Samuel Brown Elementary School next week for full-time in-person learning, they still won't be able to use the new playground they've all been admiring for the past year.
That's because some areas of the play surface haven't passed safety tests, according to city officials, and need to be fixed. The Randi Lemenager Memorial Playground is one of the region's few all-inclusive playgrounds that children with disabilities can navigate on their own.
The playground, a project in memory of Lemenager who was a special education teacher at the Brown School, was installed last spring. Recreation, Parks and Forestry Director Jennifer Davis said the department contracted a private company to conduct standard safety testing in the fall.
“You basically have to do a head drop,” she said, explaining the testing process. “It's a weight which has calibers inside, and every piece of playground equipment has a fall height. You drop this kettlebell-type thing from the highest potential fall height, and it computes certain ratings. So if someone were to fall at those heights, you know what the impact is. The surfacing is supposed to pass those numbers.”
Davis said while some areas of the playground passed the fall height testing, others did not.
The issue could be resolved by simply adding more fill, a rubber-like gravel material, to the turf that would provide a softer cushion if a child were to fall from the play structures.
The other issue, Davis said, is that she isn’t totally sure whether the padding underneath the play structures is ADA-compliant.
“We’re trying to figure it out,” she said. “There are a lot of layers to this thing: The grass, the padding, the sand, and the gravel underneath it all. We are trying to figure out where within those levels we need to fix.”
Davis said the company that manufactures the synthetic grass floor of the playground, a Canadian company called FieldTurf Industries, is testing its product to ensure it meets federal safety and accessibility standards. She said the city should get those results soon.
“The plan, if it meets those standards, is to put more fill in and retest,” she said.
Davis hopes the playground will be completed and open to the public before the end of the school year.
“It will give access to play to children with disabilities, and it's not just physical disabilities, it’s autism, sensory issues, any kind of disability,” she said. “All children will have access to play once it is open. Even the parents, maybe they are the ones with a disability and want to be able to sit and have access to play and access to watch as well.”
School parent Haley Guarino and Erin Thorpe, a special education teacher at Brown, remember the first time they saw the new Randi Lemenager Memorial Playground.
“When it first went up and we saw it it was awesome,” Thorpe said as she looked at the purple play structures. Guarino was overwhelmed with joy.
That was a year ago. First, the pandemic delayed the project. Now, there are issues with parts of the play surface. City Councilor Jon Turco, who's been involved in the project, briefed his fellow councilors on the issue earlier this month. The playground is expected to be finished in four to eight weeks, he said.
“It still looks really great,” said Thorpe, who, alongside Guarino, helped lead the effort to fundraise for and build the playground. “But when we finally open it up, it will be a whole new level of excitement.”
Turco said once the padding is verified as safe and accessible, it shouldn't be long before the playground is open.
"There are some minor repairs that need to be done to the padding, and then we can do the fencing. We can do the bricks leading into the playground and some minor landscaping around it. Then we are ready to go," he said.
When completed, it will be the most accessible playground in Peabody, Davis said.
“Basically, what makes a playground accessible is being able to maneuver easily across the surface, which means if you are using a loose fill it gets compacted,” Davis said, adding that most of the city’s playgrounds use a material called Fibar. “It’s loose, but people with wheelchairs or mobility issues can still move freely across it. There are also pathways or ramps that allow people with disabilities to move from one surface to another.”
The playground is designed with low steps, hiding places, play structures that incorporate sensory elements like rolling pins and turf, and other elements intended to provide a safe environment for children with autism and other special needs to navigate on their own and play with other children.
Thorpe is most excited about the “communication board,” which includes pictures and words children with autism or those who are nonverbal can point to as a method of communicating.
Gina Hayes said she is excited that the playground was designed with children like her son Lincoln, a fifth-grader at Brown who has autism, in mind.
“I think it's really cool that there are playgrounds for students like him because, even though we are lucky that Lincoln can play on most playgrounds, there are things he can't do, so it means a great deal for more reasons than I can even think of,” she said. “To him this is just a school playground. It doesn't mean anything special to him. But to me as a parent, it means the world.”
Lincoln said he is looking forward to the day he can finally play on the playground.
“I want to know if it's good,” he said before heading to basketball practice. “Everything looks fun.”
Two of Lincoln’s friends and fellow-fifth graders, Ava Filmore and Olivia Guarino, said they were also excited about the new playground.
“It’s just been so long since we've had a new playground and the old one was falling apart,” Olivia, Guarino's daughter, said. “We’ve been raising a lot of money for this one, so I'm excited to test it out.”
Guarino said the new playground cost approximately $220,000. Guarino and Thorpe's nonprofit, the Randi Lemenager Memorial Playground Committee, raised about $90,000 while the city kicked in $120,000.
The entire process, Guarino said, took much longer than she anticipated.
"It is what it is," she said. "But we are going to ensure that we put out the best and safest product for the kids, so although it's taken longer in the end, its going to be the safest environment for them. To give them the ability to play inclusively with their peers, I think we should definitely feel proud of that, and we cannot wait for this playground to be open. We are chomping at the bit just as much as the community, and obviously the kids."
Thorpe agreed.
"I can't even put into words how excited I am to see the light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "To have that place to go and play and get energy out will be great for them."
