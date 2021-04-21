Sale of O'Shea mansion up for vote 

PEABODY — City Councilors will soon have the opportunity to officially approve the sale of the O’Shea Mansion to a local developer with plans to transform the property into a speakeasy, restaurant and inn.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Legal Affairs Subcommittee, City Councilors voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the mansion’s sale to Developer Ed Greeley. The Council will take an official vote on the matter at their next meeting on April 22.
If the Council approves the motion, Mayor Ted Bettencourt will be authorized to further negotiate and sign the purchase and sale agreement with Greeley, who agreed to pay $751,000 for the mansion— located at 2 Washington St.— in addition to the properties at12 Washington St. and 16 Washington St.
“I am extremely happy about moving forward with this sale. I think Ed Greeley’s proposal is going to completely transform that property and is going to play a major role in the success of our downtown. This is something I’ve been waiting for for a number of years, to make the right decision for that property.”
The subcommittee previously had the opportunity to recommend the approval of the property’s sale during their April 8 meeting, but councilors decided to table the decision after Greeley said he wasn’t briefed on changes made to the language of the purchase and sale agreement.
Greeley said during the April 8 meeting that he responded to a request for proposals, or RFP, from the city for a developer willing to revitalize and develop the historic mansion, which was built in 1880. The language in the RFP, Greeley pointed out, was slightly different from the language in the purchase agreement put before the subcommittee on April 8.
According to Bettencourt, he and certain councilors met with Greeley and his legal team prior to the April 20 meeting to ensure there was no confusion related to the language of the agreement.
“It’s important to make sure everyone is on the same page. I know there was some confusion at the last meeting, but thankfully I think we’ve been able to clear all that up,” Bettencourt said, adding, “It has taken us a long time to get to this point, but I feel this property is so important for our downtown and our city’s history. It was really important for us to take our time and come up with the right plan.”
Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn, who represents the area where the property is located, made a motion to recommend the authorization of the sale of the O’Shea mansion during the April 8 meeting, but withdrew the motion after concerns regarding the language were voiced by both Greeley and other councilors.
“I withdrew that motion because there needed to be a comfort level that there was not any deviation from the RFP,” he said during the April 20 meeting. “And so, to ensure that comfort level I have altered the motion in form, but not in substance. Rather than restating the RFP language in the motion, the motion I put forward provides references back to the RFP text.”
