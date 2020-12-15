BOSTON — More than 80 local officials representing 34 cities and towns, including Salem, are asking Beacon Hill leaders to bring a bill to a vote in the next three weeks that would allow city and county retirement systems to divest from coal, oil and gas investments.
The Joint Committee on Public Service in February recommended legislation (H 4440) that would give independent retirement systems the right to "divest in whole or in part from any investment in fossil fuel companies." In a press release, MassDivest said that Somerville's Retirement Board planned to divest $9.5 million in pension funds from fossil fuels in 2017, but was blocked by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission as a "violation of fiduciary duty by constraining its investment options."
Mayors, city managers, town administrators, city councilors, retirement board members, select board members and other local officials from municipalities including Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Framingham, Lawrence, Marlborough, Medford, Newton, Northampton, Salem, Somerville, Watertown, Weymouth, and Worcester argued in a letter sent to legislators Monday that fossil fuel investments are becoming increasingly risky.
"The reality of the economic slowdown from Covid has resulted in oil and gas forecasts plummeting, as coal has. This is on top of the fact that these sectors have underperformed in the market for a decade. They are in long-term decline, putting pension investments at risk. The wave of big oil writedowns started this summer with BP and Shell. Exxon just wrote off $20 billion in gas assets and was recently kicked out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average," the local leaders wrote.
They added, "Our retirees, public servants and taxpayers need action on this legislation to give our pensions the local option to protect themselves from these financial losses."
The committee's redrafted bill (H 4440) has been pending before the House Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling since Feb. 24. Last week, New York's comptroller announced that the state's $226 billion pension fund will divest many of its fossil fuel stocks by 2025 and will "transition its portfolio to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040."