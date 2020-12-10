SALEM — The city has announced another round of free COVID-19 testing for residents.
The walk-up testing will take place Sunday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Appointments are required.
To book an appointment, visit www.salem.com/scan. Residents should only book one appointment at a time. If there is more than one person in a family or household group getting tested, each person must book an individual appointment and fill out the required online registration form.
Appointments are available in 30-minute blocks. Residents can come to the site at any point in their scheduled 30-minute window.
A copy of the appointment confirmation and proof of residency is required. Test administrators will not ask for proof of U.S. citizenship or of insurance.
Residents should still anticipate a wait when they arrive. Masks are required.
This testing is available to Salem residents through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. Trained EMTs from Cataldo Ambulance will administer the tests, which are done via anterior nasal swab and processed at the Broad Institute. Residents should expect to receive their results within 24 to 48 hours.
Salem residents can also go to the state’s Stop the Spread testing sites, which are open to all Massachusetts residents. There are two Stop the Spread sites in Salem — at Old Town Hall and at Salem High School. Appointments are not required for Stop the Spread testing. For more information about testing dates and times at these locations, visit www.salem.com/stopthespread.
