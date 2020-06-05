Salem Arts Festival to take place with remote offerings 

SALEM — This weekend, #artwillhappen — and it will happen throughout the city.
The Salem Arts Festival will proceed with a "socially distant" lineup of events and artistic efforts after having to curtail this year's festivities to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those looking to follow it this weekend and contribute can do so through the #artwillhappen hashtag or on the festival's Facebook and Instagram profiles @salemartsfestival.
The inception for this year's remote offerings was out of the awareness that art would become a vehicle for coping from the emotional struggles tied to COVID-19, according to event co-organizer John Andrews.
"We didn't feel comfortable having people coming into public spaces, or even doing things in public spaces," Andrews said. "I was just like, 'art will happen' makes sense, and it's super necessary because people are scared; they're in pain and hurting. And honestly, without the ability to go to a show or go to a concert, or go to your business... people need an outlet. And those outlets have been removed."
Mural slams, usually a critical public piece of the festival, will play out remotely as part of a movement to get artists work and income at a time when gigs have otherwise vanished, Andrews said. The festival will spotlight 12 mural artists who, through the festival, will be paid to create murals where they live.
"The world needs artists," Andrews said. "Anything we can do to shine a light on how important this all is, is critical."
Coincident with the current unrest playing out nationally over the police-related death of George Floyd, the festival will also spotlight local artists of color.
Another of the performances is a series of short dance videos shot at prominent locations around the city. The series was organized by Betsy Miller, assistant professor of dance at Salem State University and a dance curator with the festival.
"Live performance is a little tricky right now, and it was really important to the committee that we kept everybody as safe as possible in any kind of programming that we did," Miller said. "Art is more important now than ever. I think it's going to play a big role in our ability to cope with the massive amounts of stress and isolation that we're all facing right now."
But at the same time, the festival is also pressing for the public to respond, to create and submit its own creations — even if it's just chalk art on the sidewalk, as part of the Salem Public Art Commission's chalk art initiative. For that, the festival will work with Salem-based Studioful Design and local artist Maia Mattson to lead home-bound artists to make their own creations.
The event's street fair will also run online through the festival website, SalemArtsFestival.com, during and long after the festival ends this weekend, according to Andrews.
"Because we couldn't have the street fair, we're building another database on the website of all the vendors that we had last year," he said. "We're going to utilize the Salem Arts Festival platform throughout the whole year to reinforce that art will happen, and to amplify the voices of the creative community."
To follow the festival as it plays out, follow the #artwillhappen hashtag or the festival's Facebook and Instagram profiles @salemartsfestival. For more information beyond that, visit the website at SalemArtsFestival.com.
||||