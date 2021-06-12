The cites of Beverly and Salem have released a draft of their plan to take on climate change and are asking the public to give their feedback.
Called Resilient Together, the 100-page document lays out the two cities' collective plan to address climate change, with a focus on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. The communities worked together on the document for nearly a year, led by a 36-member advisory committee and consultant Kim Lundgren Associates.
The plan sets a goal for Salem and Beverly to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 "while also enhancing the economic, environmental and social resilience of both communities," according to a press release from the two cities.
Residents of both communities are invited to comment on the plan through June 20 at www.resilienttogether.org. The website provides an overview of the timeline, focus areas, core principles and ways for the public to engage. After receiving comments, the cities will finalize the plan and shift focus toward its implementation.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said she is committed to acting on the action items through the creation of a new Salem Department of Sustainability, Energy and Resiliency. She said the plan will "ensure a safe and thriving region, better prepared to face the challenges of climate change."
"Now it needs your input to be complete and ready for implementation," Driscoll said.
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said the plan is the result of months of public engagement and analysis of how the communities can best cut greenhouse gas emissions and address coastal flooding and other impacts of climate change. He called the plan "essential to our communities' future."
"Climate change is our shared challenge, and we need everyone's best ideas and efforts," Cahill said.
